Amazon Prime Day 2022 India: Best deals on TVs and home appliances for you

Amazon Prime Day is live and there are exciting offers across a wide variety of categories. Not only would you find the best deals for smartphones but also wearables, headphones, computer accessories and many more. The Amazon Prime Day sale begins from midnight of July 23 to July 24.

The sale would be the perfect opportunity for anyone who has been waiting to purchase new home electronics and appliances. Maybe someone is upgrading their television or moving into a new home in a couple of months.

During the Amazon Prime Day sale, the company is offering up to 60% off on televisions. For those looking to purchase home and kitchen appliances, Amazon is offering up to 70% discounts on multiple product categories. ICICI and SBI debit and credit cardholders can avail of up to 10% discounts too.

Here we list out some of the best deals available during the Amazon Prime Day sale for the next two days.

Televisions

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia KD-43X74 at Rs 43,990 (opens in new tab) One of Sony's most affordable 4K Smart TVs, the television comes with the company's Bravia X-Reality Pro which upscales 1080p content to higher resolutions. It runs on Android TV 10, comes with Chromecast built-in and supports Dolby Audio as well.

(opens in new tab) Mi Q1 Series 4K QLED TV at Rs 53,999 (opens in new tab) Xiaomi's premium line of 4K smart TV comes with a QLED panel. It runs on the latest version of PatchWall 4 alongside Android TV 10. It has a powerful 30W speaker as well and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 4K Ultra HD LED TV at Rs 27,490 (opens in new tab) Hisense has been one the fast-growing brands in India that provides products with premium features at more affordable prices. Though it may run on Android TV 9, the smart TV does offer value for money for someone on a tight budget.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series LED TV at Rs 32,490 (opens in new tab) You wouldn't have to doubt any of Samsung's product quality. The Crystal 4K Neo smart TV comes with the standard features of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision along with HDR10+. The company provides its software, Samsung TV Plus, but you can still install other OTT apps. As a plus point, you can also mirror your PC as well.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Y1S Pro Series 4K LED Smart TV at Rs 26,490 (opens in new tab) OnePlus has become quite confident in the television segment. The OnePlus Y1S Pro was also recently updated with new models. The good part about OnePlus TVs is the software and the integration with OnePlus products. So, if you do already own some of the company's products, the Y1S Pro is a good choice.

(opens in new tab) Redmi X50 4K Android Smart LED TV at Rs 25,999 (opens in new tab) Redmi X50 offers you a large screen entertainment at the cost of a mid-range smartphone. You get a 30W speaker with Dolby Atmos. It runs on PatchWall 4 on top of Android TV 10. You also get Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

Home appliances

(opens in new tab) Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P at Rs 19,999 (opens in new tab) A handy smart robot that can keep your home spotless even if you're away for a short while.

(opens in new tab) Whirlpool 205 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator at Rs 18,490 (opens in new tab) Enough space for storing all your food and essentials while also saving up on your electricity bills.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 6.0 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine at Rs 16,900 (opens in new tab) This washing machine comes with some unique features. And yet it comes at a more affordable price point.

(opens in new tab) HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Countertop Black 10L Water Purifier at Rs 4,899 (opens in new tab) Another essential home appliance, HUL's PureIt water purifiers are a great deal at this price point. It also comes with a 10L capacity to store water.

(opens in new tab) Bajaj New Shakti Neo Plus 15L Storage Water Heater at Rs 7,147 (opens in new tab) One of the essential home appliances, Bajaj water heaters would be a good choice. And it does have a large capacity.

(opens in new tab) Sure from Forbes Quick Clean NXT Vacuum Cleaner with 1900 mm of WC Powerful Suction and Blower at Rs 4,400 (opens in new tab) This compact, yet powerful vacuum cleaner will be handy for quick cleaning sessions in your home. The product is also from one of the country's oldest and most trusted brands.