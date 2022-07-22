Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best smartphone deals for you

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, bringing many great smartphone deals. We have picked the best deals on smartphones available right now on the Prime Day sale. Amazon is offering great discounts on various products, and even bigger discounts if you are using an eligible bank card.

Prime Day sale is only available for users with an Amazon Prime subscription. If you don't have a subscription, Amazon is running an offer right now which gives 50% cashback for people of age 18-24.

The Prime Day 2022 sale will be live till July 24 at midnight. If you plan to buy any phones featured here, make sure you don't miss out on the sale.

Card offer - what is it? How can you claim it?

As you can see, we talk about the card offer in the deals given below.

If you have shopped during sales on Amazon, you should already know about the special discounts Amazon gives for partner debit cards and credit cards. This discount is generally called card offers or bank discounts.

In this Prime Day 2022 sale, Amazon is partnering with ICICI bank cards and SBI cards for card offers. Most phones are having big discounts on ICICI bank credit and debit cards.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 smartphone deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 - on sale for Rs. 64,990 (opens in new tab) 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display | Apple A15 Bionic SoC | 4GB RAM | 12MP dual camera | 12MP selfie camera | 3240mAh battery

(opens in new tab) Best price yet Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G - on sale for Rs. 35,999 (Rs. 29,999 with card offer) (opens in new tab) 6.67 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 888 SoC | 108MP triple camera | 16MP selfie | 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G - on sale for Rs. 19,999 (opens in new tab) 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 77G SoC | 64MP triple camera | 32MP selfie camera | 5000mAh battery

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10 Pro - on sale for Rs. 66,999 (Rs. 60,999 with card offer) (opens in new tab) 6.7 inch 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC | 48MP triple camera | 32MP selfie camera | 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging

(opens in new tab) IQOO Z6 Pro 5G- on sale for Rs. 22,999 with coupon (Rs. 19,999 with card offer) (opens in new tab) 6.44 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 778G SoC | 64MP triple camera | 16MP selfie camera | 4700mAh battery with 66W fast charging

(opens in new tab) Best Price Yet Xiaomi 12 Pro - on sale for Rs. 59,999 with coupon (Rs. 51,999 with card offer) (opens in new tab) 6.73 inch 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC | 50MP triple camera | 32MP selfie camera | 4600mAh battery with 120W fast charging

(opens in new tab) Redmi Note 10T - on sale for Rs. 10,999 (Rs. 9,999 with card offer) (opens in new tab) 6.5 inch FHD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate | Mediatek Dimensity 700 | 48MP triple camera | 8MP selfie camera | 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

(opens in new tab) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G - on sale for Rs. 23,999 (Rs. 17,999 with card offer) (opens in new tab) 6.55 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 778G SoC | 64MP triple camera | 20MP selfie camera | 4250mAh battery with 33W fast charging

(opens in new tab) iQoo 9 SE - on sale for Rs. 32,990 with coupon (Rs. 29,990 with card offer) (opens in new tab) 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 888 SoC | 48MP triple camera | 16MP selfie camera | 4500mAh battery with 66W fast charging