UFC 284 live stream: how to watch Makhachev vs Volkanovski online – start time, odds, full card

You can watch the UFC 284 mixed martial arts on ESPN Plus for $79.99 with a PPV pass. In the UK, Makhachev vs Volkanovski will be on BT Sport. It's the usual Kayo Sports PPV in Australia. Full details on how to watch a UFC 284 live stream on TV just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, February 12 Start time (main card): 2pm AEDT / 3am GMT / 10pm ET / 7pm PT TV channel: BT Sport (UK) Live stream: Kayo Sports PPV (AU) | ESPN Plus PPV (US)

UFC 284: preview and prediction

UFC 284 gives Islam Makhachev, the No.2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, a chance to take down the very best in the business, Alexander Volkanovski, on his own turf. Volkanovski, who hasn't been beaten in nearly 10 years, is aiming to become just the fifth fighter to hold titles in two weight divisions at the same time, but the step up from featherweight to lightweight is a significant one that may just tip the scales in Makhachev's favor.

Both men are on lengthy winning streaks, Makhachev having won 11 bouts in a row including the lightweight title fight, and Volkanovski entering the showdown off the back of 12 UFC victories, including four successful defences of his featherweight belt, and 22 straight wins in all competitions.

It's a dream matchup in so many ways. Not only are they the top two guys in the UFC, but the differences in stature – Makhachev is around four inches taller than the famously stout and stocky Volkanovski – will make for a visual spectacle on its own. Add Makhachev's grappling expertise and Volkanovski's unparalleled striking to the equation, and this has the potential to be one for the ages.

In the co-main event, The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez will try to stop Josh Emmett in a fight that will decide the winner of the interim featherweight crown.

The main card starts at 10pm ET / 3pm GMT. The Makhachev vs Volkanovski cagewalks are expected at around 1am ET / 6am GMT. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a UFC 284 live stream, so you can catch Makhachev vs Volkanovski and the rest in the Octagon.

UFC 284 live stream: watch Makhachev vs Volkanovski in the US without cable

See UFC 284 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Exclusive US coverage can be found on UFC on ESPN Plus. The main card starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Makhachev and Volkanovski expected to enter the Octagon some time from 1am ET / 10pm PT - depending on the duration of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already subscribe to ESPN Plus, then it's very straightforward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $74.99 to watch UFC 284 (opens in new tab). 2. UFC 284 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, you can take advantage of the value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle (opens in new tab), costing you $99.98. That gets you both the UFC 284 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $60 alone. 3. UFC 284 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 284 (opens in new tab) and with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So, that's 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars, etc - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, and the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu.

UFC 284 live stream with the Disney Plus bundle

UFC 284 and one month of the Disney Bundle $88.98

Get UFC 284 plus a month of sports and entertainment with the Disney Bundle. So, that's your UFC 284 PPV plus a month's access to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus streaming services. It's only $13.99 per month thereafter if you'd like to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UFC 284 live stream without a PPV in Europe

As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights to the UFC 284 live stream. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Depending on your region, DAZN offers Serie A and La Liga football, NFL and a whole host of other top rank live sporting content.

How to watch Makhachev vs Volkanovski: live stream UFC 284 in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now. The great news is that UFC 284 is not a PPV event, so all you need is a standard BT Sport subscription or BT Sport pass. Just be warned that live coverage kicks off at 1am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning on BT Sport 1, and the main card action is set to start at 3am. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs £25 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski: live stream UFC 284 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a UFC 283 live stream in Canada. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink or YouTube, with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday night. Makhachev vs Volkanovski is expected to start at around 1am ET / 10pm PT.

UFC 284 live stream: how to watch Makhachev vs Volkanovski online in Australia

As per usual, you'll find UFC 284 and Makhachev vs Volkanovski available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AUD$59.95. The main card is set to kick off at 2pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon. Makhachev and Volkanovski are expected to make their way toward the Octagon at around 5pm AEDT. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. Click the link where you can sign up to watch, where you'll then be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski live stream: how to watch UFC 284 in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering UFC fans in New Zealand a Makhachev vs Volkanovski live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday to get all the action. The headline Makhachev vs Volkanovski fight is expected any time from 7pm NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Who is Islam Makhachev?

Dana White may have trouble remembering his name, but all other self-respecting UFC fans certainly don't.

So tough he doesn't need a nickname, Islam Makhachev is the No.2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, and he enters this fight off the back of 11 straight wins.

The 31-year-old Russian, who counts Khabib Nurmagomedov amongst his trainers, is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. This is his first defence of the title.

Who is Alexander Volkanovski?

Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski is the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC and the featherweight champion, and his run of 12 consecutive wins is the longest active streak in the UFC.

The erstwhile semi-professional rugby league player and professional boxer has got the better of some of the biggest names in the sport, including Max Holloway, Jung Chan-sung and Brian Ortega, and is now on the brink of consideration as one of the all-time greats.

Instantly recognizable because of his short and extremely stocky frame, Volkanovski could become the fifth UFC fighter to reign supreme in two different divisions at the same time.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski latest odds: who is the favorite to win?

Despite going just shy of 10 years without suffering a defeat, Volkanovski enters the fight as the underdog, with the bookies expecting Makhachev to successfully defend his belt.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski: recent results

Makhachev last entered the Octagon at UFC 280 in October 2022, where he won the vacant lightweight title with a Performance of the Night-worthy victory over Charles Oliveira. The Russian knocked Oliveira off his feet with a punch in the second round, before forcing his opponent's submission via an arm-triangle choke.

Volkanovski wrapped up his trilogy with Max Holloway at UFC 276 in July 2022, completing a clean sweep in the process. For the second time, he successfully defended the featherweight title that he'd taken from the American two and a half years prior, winning the bout via unanimous decision.

UFC 284 full card and highlights

Beyond the much anticipated headline act, UFC 284's co-main event also sees a title on the line. With the division's reigning champion Volkanovski turning his attentions to the lightweight championship, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will face off for the interim featherweight title.

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - Lightweight title fight

Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett - Featherweight

Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown - Welterweight

Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter - Heavyweight

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield - Light heavyweight

Preliminary fights

Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas - Light heavyweight

Josh Culibao vs Melsik Baghdasaryan - Featherweight

Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues - Flyweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs Francisco Prado - Lightweight

Early prelims

Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis - Featherweight

Loma Lookboonmee vs Elise Reed - Women's strawweight

Shane Young vs Blake Bilder - Featherweight

Zubaira Tukhugov vs Elves Brenner - Lightweight