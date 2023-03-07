How to watch The Voice USA: stream season 23 online from anywhere

Watch The Voice USA season 23

You can stream The Voice live on NBC with a Sling or FuboTV subscription or with cable, or catch episodes next-day on Peacock. Those with cable in Canada can enjoy the show on CTV2 or through CTV’s on-demand platform. But, if you’re travelling when new episodes air, downloading a VPN is the best way to watch your favorite content from abroad.

Kelly Clarkson returns to NBC’s hit singing competition show alongside One Direction’s Niall Horan and Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper as the show’s brand-new mentors. And, although Blake Shelton is about to retire the big red chair after an impressive 12 years, he’ll be fighting to keep his title as the one and only “King of The Voice”. Below we’ll explain how to watch The Voice season 23 online and from anywhere now.

Expect fierce competition as a pool of insanely talented vocalists look to make industry waves by bagging a recording contract and $100,000. Yet there’ll be plenty of friendly rivalry between the panel of coaches as they fight to persuade the country’s top performers to join #TeamClarkson, #TeamChance, #TeamBlake or #TeamNiall.

And the introduction of a one-off “Playoff Pass” should create some surprising outcomes, with the coaches able to utilize it during a Battle Round. It means both that round’s duelling musicians can progress, although one of them will automatically skip ahead to the Playoffs, bringing them to the edge of semi-final glory.

Do #TeamChance stand a chance? Or will Blake Shelton bow out with a pretty brilliant 10 wins? Find out as we explain how to watch The Voice season 23 online from anywhere now.

How to watch The Voice 2023 online in the US

(opens in new tab) The dream duo of Clarkson and Shelton return for The Voice season 23. New episodes land twice per week starting from March 6, where they air at 8pm ET/PT every Monday and at 9pm ET/PT every Tuesday. If you have the channel on cable, you'll be able to tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the NBC website (opens in new tab) by signing in with your cable provider details. Alternatively, cord-cutting viewers have a variety of options for streaming this NBC show below:

Watch The Voice 2023 without cable in the US

(opens in new tab) If you don’t mind waiting a few hours, new episodes of The Voice will be added to NBCUniversal streamer Peacock (opens in new tab) the day after broadcast. An ad-supported Peacock Premium subscription costs $4.99 a month which is easily the cheapest way to watch The Voice without cable. Peacock also brings access to other NBC TV series, movies, and some excellent Peacock Original shows like Bel-Air and Poker Face. You can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month, or save an extra 10% on Premium Plus (opens in new tab)by purchasing an annual plan at $99 per year. If you want to watch episodes the moment they drop but without cable, then your best bet is a cable replacement service such as FuboTV or Sling. FuboTV (opens in new tab) is a comprehensive cable replacement service with a whopping selection of over 100 channels. Plans start at $74.99 a month, but new subscribers can snag a free trial first (opens in new tab) before paying a thing. Alternatively,Sling TV (opens in new tab) includes the NBC channel with a Sling Blue plan, although make sure this channel is available in your market area. A Sling TV Blue subscription is currently just $20 for your first month ($40 thereafter), and comes with over 40 channels, including National Geographic, Discovery, Fox, ABC, AMC, Disney and more. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Voice 2023 online from outside your country

Out of the country for either work or pleasure? If so, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local streaming service, which means you won’t be able to stream the brand-new season of The Voice online.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch The Voice online from anywhere

How to watch The Voice USA: stream season 23 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Fans of the TV talent show up north are in luck. The Voice USA is returning with its 23rd season on Monday, March 6, exactly in line with its US broadcast. Episodes will air on CTV2 (opens in new tab) every Monday from 8pm ET/PT and Tuesdays at 9pm. And if you miss an episode, you can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service (opens in new tab)– although bear in mind that you’ll need to enter your cable login details. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

Can I watch The Voice USA season 23 in Australia?

(opens in new tab) There’s no Australian release date planned for season 23 of The Voice USA, and that’s probably because Aussies have their own version of the show. The Voice Australia is broadcast by the Seven Network and wrapped its eleventh season in May last year. However, excitingly for fans, a 12th season is coming soon in 2023. So, if you’re a US citizen travelling away from home and want to connect to a regional service like Sling TV or Peacock, you’ll need to purchase a VPN (opens in new tab). That way you can keep watching your favorite shows as soon as they air, no matter where you happen to be.

