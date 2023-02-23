How to watch Bel-Air season 2: stream new episodes of the Fresh Prince reboot from anywhere

Watch Bel-Air season 2 online

While new episodes of Bel-Air are free to view in New Zealand on TVNZ Plus, in the US you’ll want a Peacock Premium subscription at $4.99 a month. Travelling outside New Zealand? Use ExpressVPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. Full details of the Bel-Air season 2 streaming options below.

After finally getting a foothold in the gated community of Bel-Air, the past threatened to overtake Will (Jabari Banks) at the end of season 1. We’re dying to see what happens after a long-kept family secret was revealed, and you can find out now with our guide explaining how to watch Bel-Air season 2 online from anywhere.

*Warning – season 1 spoilers ahead*

Morgan Cooper’s dramatic new take on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air debuted last year to become Peacock’s most-watched original series ever. Now the hit show is bringing some swag back to our screens with more angsty drama with deeply relevant themes.

Following the revelation that Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) and Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) lied to Will about his father Lou's whereabouts (played by Marlon Wayans), it looks as if Will has exited the Bel-Air mansion for good and taken up residence in LA's South Central.

Season 2 will see Will enjoying his newfound freedom – although possibly in danger of falling back into old habits – while Carlton (Olly Sholotan) is feeling suffocated by the expectations of his peers. Plus, a young Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar) will find an ally in a thrillingly familiar face: Tatyana Ali, who played Will’s cousin Ashley in the original 90s sitcom.

You can take the boy out of West Philly. But can you take the West Philly out of the boy? Find out with our guide detailing how to watch Bel-Air season 2 online, and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Bel-Air season 2 for free

(opens in new tab) You can watch Bel-Air season 2 free on TVNZ (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, both live every Friday from February 24 and on-demand on the free TVNZ+ streaming platform. New Bel-Air episodes air on TVNZ at 7am NZDT every Friday, the same time as they arrive on Peacock in the US. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus (opens in new tab) while away from home, and watch Bel-Air for free, just as you would normally.

How to watch Bel-Air season 2 from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of Bel-Air, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Bel-Air season 2 live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Bel-Air season 2 from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to – it really is that easy.

How to watch Bel-Air season 2 in the US

(opens in new tab) Return to the exclusive neighborhood of Bel-Air from Thursday, February 23, with new episodes added to Peacock (opens in new tab) every week from 2am PT / 5am ET. While Peacock does have a free tier, you’ll need a Peacock Premium subscription to watch Bel-Air season 2 and other Peacock Originals. Premium is ad-supported and costs $4.99 a month. Alternatively, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month, which removes any ad-related interruptions and allows you to download select content to watch offline. Plus, you could save an extra 17% on Premium Plus (opens in new tab)by purchasing an annual plan at $99 per year. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

Can I watch Bel-Air season 2 online in Canada?

(opens in new tab) The good news is Bel-Air season 2 will be coming to Canada. The bad news? It won’t begin its run on the Showcase channel (opens in new tab) until Monday, March 20. Episodes will air weekly from 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Viewers will also have the option to watch it live online or on-demand through the Global TV app (opens in new tab). You will, however, need to login with your cable provider login details. But don’t fret if your household ditched cable for OTT solutions. A subscription to Amazon Prime (CAD$7.99 a month after your free month-long trial) means you can also purchase Amazon Channels, with a subscription to StackTV (opens in new tab) providing a bundle of great programming that includes Showcase content. If you haven’t used it before, you’re entitled to a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) before paying a thing. Thereafter, it'll cost you CAD$12.99 per month, in addition to your basic Prime membership. If you're abroad right now, you'll need to download a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

Can I watch Bel-Air season 2 online in the UK?

We're still awaiting an official UK release date for new episodes of Bel-Air. However, as the show’s freshman season was made available to Sky and NOW TV subscribers the day after it debuted in the US, it’s reasonable to assume season 2 will follow shortly after its American broadcast too. Although Peacock isn’t available in Blighty right now, you can watch a number of Peacock Originals through Sky or its streaming service NOW. In addition to Bel-Air season 1, these include Girls5eva, Angelyne, and most recently, mystery anthology series Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne. If you don't have Sky TV (opens in new tab), you’ll want to check out our Sky TV deals and packages to find one that suits your tastes and budget. Alternatively, you could enjoy the contract-free streaming service NOW and watch dozens of hit TV shows, including numerous Peacock Originals, with a subscription to its Entertainment pass at £9.99 a month. Currently out of the country? Download a good VPN (opens in new tab) to connect to your usual streaming services and avoid signing up to any more while abroad.

How to watch Bel-Air season 2 online in Australia