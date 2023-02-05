Watch the Grammys 2023: live stream the 65th Awards online from anywhere

Watch the Grammys 2023 live stream

You watch the Grammys 2023 live stream on Paramount Plus in the US, where the awards show is also being televised on CBS. In Canada, you can tune in on CityTV. Full details on how to watch the 2023 Grammy Awards just below, including Grammys 2023 performances and awards nominees.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and date: Sunday, February 5, 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT TV channel: CBS (US) | CityTV (CA) Live stream: Paramount Plus ($4.99/m) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Watch the Grammys 2023: preview

Beyoncé and Adele are in direct competition in all of the big categories at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, and we all remember how things panned out the last time this happened. Tottenham's finest took a clean sweep of accolades but was crestfallen, perhaps anticipating the backlash that quickly followed, and as such their tête-à-tête is the No.1 attraction at the 2023 Grammys.

The Grammys haven't been the happiest of hunting grounds for Beyoncé over the years, but – call it a hunch or a potential leak – there's a buzz around 'Break My Soul', which is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and Album of the Year contender Renaissance. As for suggestions that she's put house music on the map, we'll let you make your own minds up.

Adele's is up for the same awards with 'Easy on Me' and 30, but the other names in the hat aren't exactly wet behind the ears. ABBA, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Bonnie Raitt and Taylor Swift are amongst the titans gunning for the big prizes, while on-trend artists Harry Styles, Lizzo and Sam Smith have the potential and voting power to spring a surprise or two.

Trevor Noah is on hosting duties for the third year in a row, and he'll be assisted by some very famous personalities, including Jill Biden, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Dwayne Johnson and, ahem, James Cordon, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 Grammys live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the Grammy Awards performances and nominees further down the page.

How to watch the 2023 Grammys in the US

(opens in new tab) The 2023 Grammys are set to air on CBS at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand through the CBS website (opens in new tab). You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.

Watch Grammy Awards 2023 without cable in the US

(opens in new tab) Alternatively, you can watch the 2023 Grammys on Paramount Plus without cable TV. As above, the event will be live streamed at 8pm ET 5pm PT on Sunday. A subscription to the streaming service is available from just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) after a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus free trial (opens in new tab). Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like Survivor, NCIS and Mayor of Kingstown, as well as all things Star Trek, and live sports action from CBS, including Champions League soccer and the NFL. Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service with the CBS TV channel, and our recommendation would be FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $74.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan.

How to watch a 2023 Grammys live stream from outside your country

If you’re abroad when the 2023 Grammy Awards air, you might struggle to watch the show due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream the Grammys online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch 2023 Grammys online from abroad

How to watch Grammys 2023 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, Citytv is airing the 2023 Grammys live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday. If you miss the live broadcast and don't mind swerving spoilers, you can catch up for FREE on Citytv’s online platform (opens in new tab) a day after the Grammys air, but to do so you'll need to enter your TV provider details. Alternatively, cord-cutters can add the Citytv Plus (opens in new tab) channel via Amazon Prime to watch the show on-demand. It’s free to new subscribers for the first 30 days and then CA$4.99 per month thereafter. And if you're out of the country, simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above, and you'll be able to watch the Grammys online as if you were right at home.

Can I watch the 2023 Grammys in the UK, Australia and anywhere else?

Unfortunately it looks like the 65th Grammys are only being televised in the US and Canada, with countries like the UK and Australia missing out entirely. If you're keen to try out your luck, the only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from elsewhere, as described above but, obviously, this is for US and Canadian citizens abroad. The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But bear in mind that most paid streaming services require a credit card based in the same country as the service. Anyone can watch the pre-event Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on the Grammys website (opens in new tab) and YouTube channel (opens in new tab) for FREE online wherever they are. It features performances from The Blind Boys of Alabama and La Santa Cecilia, Arooj Aftab, Shoshana Bean, Madison Cunningham, Maranda Curtis, Buddy Guy, Samara Joy, Bob Mintzer, Anoushka Shankar, and Carlos Vives. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony starts at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT, which is 8.30pm GMT in the UK, or 5.30am AEDT in Australia.

2023 Grammys performances

Bad Bunny

Brandi Carlile

Harry Styles

Kacey Musgraves

Sheryl Crow

Mick Fleetwood

Bonnie Raitt

Quavo

Maverick City Music

Lizzo

Luke Combs

Mary J. Blige

Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Steve Lacy

2023 Grammy nominations – General

Record of the Year

"Don't Shut Me Down" – ABBA

"Easy on Me" – Adele

"Break My Soul" – Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" – Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock" – Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman" – Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" – Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" – Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" – Lizzo

"As It Was" – Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage – ABBA

30 – Adele

Un verano sin ti – Bad Bunny

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres – Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Special – Lizzo

Harry's House – Harry Styles