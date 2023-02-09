How to watch South Park season 26 and stream every new episode online for free

Watch South Park season 26 online

South Park season 26 will be available on Comedy Central, which can be streamed through Sling TV, Philo, or FuboTV in the US (the latter two offer free trials). In Canada, South Park will air on CTV's MUCH channel. In the UK, it's Sky TV. Aussies will have to wait two weeks longer, but episodes can be streamed 100% free via 10play.

Ye gods and little fishes! The controversy-courting animated comedy series returns, with creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker once again lampooning pop culture, politics, and the ramblings of wayward celebrities. Expect to see Butters undergo some invasive surgery and Cartman declare war on Kyle after being made hella jelly, as we explain below how to watch South Park season 26 online from anywhere.

Now an impressive 320 episodes on, what’s new for fourth graders Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny? Details are scarce, but we can virtually guarantee a whirlwind of crazy will rock the quaint Colorado town in no time.

The title of debut episode "Cupid Ye" suggests a takedown of one famous rapper’s defamatory religious views, as Kyle attempts to shut down misguided beliefs about "people like him" running Hollywood. Meanwhile, a jealous Cartman gets a visit from the green-eyed monster and attempts to sabotage the budding friendship between Kyle and Tolkien Black.

And if that’s too cerebral for you? Well, we’re sure the sight of a squirming Butters poised to receive a high-tech probe should balance things out quite nicely.

So, head on Down to South Park for more wild storylines, scatological humor and ripped from the headlines social satire, as we explain how to watch South Park season 26 online from wherever you are now.

How to watch South Park season 26 online FREE in the US

How to watch South Park season 26 online from outside your country

If you’re in another country when South Park season 26 episodes are released, you might struggle to watch them due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

If you're in another country when South Park season 26 episodes are released, you might struggle to watch them due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you connect to your usual streaming service and watch South Park season 26 online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

How to watch South Park season 26 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sweet! South Park season 26 will begin its run on Wednesday, February 8 at 10pm ET / 11.15pm PT on the MUCH channel and in line with the season's US release. But if you miss the initial broadcast, or want to watch episodes on your mobile device, head over to CTV’s online streaming platform (opens in new tab), where you can stream new installments roughly 24 hours after they first air. The only downside is you do need to enter the respective login details of your cable provider. However, if you’re abroad when South Park season 26 begins its run, you won’t be able to access the streaming service you’d use back home. But downloading a VPN (opens in new tab) allows you to alter your IP address and watch your favorite shows no matter where you are.

How to watch South Park season 26 online FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) British fans can come on down to South Park weekly from Thursday, February 9 at 10pm GMT, when new episodes will be released on Comedy Central UK (on Sky channel 112). You can get this channel as part of a Sky TV package (opens in new tab). If you’re not already a Sky subscriber, then the company offers multiple plans to cover every budget and viewing preference. Plus, you can currently get a Sky Entertainment and Netflix plan FREE for the first month. Additionally, Sky TV subscribers can stream South Park season 26 on the go with their mobile devices through the Sky Go (opens in new tab) streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Currently in a different country? By purchasing a VPN (opens in new tab) you can connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

Can I watch South Park season 26 online FREE in Australia?