NHL All-Star Weekend live stream 2023: how to watch Skills Competition and All-Star Game online from anywhere

Nick Suzuki (centre) will once again represent the Montreal Canadiens at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

Watch NHL All-Star Weekend live stream

You can live stream the entirety of the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend with a free trial of Kayo Sports in Australia. In the US, both the Skills Competition and the NHL All-Star Game are being televised on ESPN and live streamed on ESPN Plus. You can tune in on Sportsnet and CBC in Canada, and on Viaplay in the UK. Full details on how to watch the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Friday, February 3 - Saturday, February 4 TV channel: ESPN, ABC (US) | Viaplay (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) Free live stream: Kayo Sports FREE trial (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Watch NHL All-Star Weekend live stream: preview

The National Hockey League is heading to Fort Lauderdale, not for spring break but something only slightly less raucous – the All-Star Weekend. Featuring seven Skills Competitions at various venues all around and the Sunshine State, and the All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena, the home of the Florida Panthers, it's a chance for the NHL's best players to flaunt their talents, show off their personalities, and get one over an opponent or two.

It's always a memorable occasion, but this year's event promises to be extra special for Alex Ovechkin, who's taking part in his eighth All-Star Game and his first since 2018 (having had to skip his last three call ups), and for Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, representing his team in his hometown, alongside his brother, Senators forward Brady Tkachuk.

The All-Star Game component of the weekend takes part on Saturday. It's a three-game tournament played in a 3-on-3 format, and the head coaches are Rod Brind'Amour (Metropolitan), Jim Montgomery (Atlantic), Peter DeBoer (Central) and Bruce Cassidy (Pacific).

Friday is Skills Competition day, and there are a few new games on the cards this year, one of which involves dunking! We've listed the rosters and details of the Skills Competition further down the page.

Related: our guide to NHL streaming this season

How to watch NHL All-Star Weekend 2023: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Both the 2023 NHL All-Star Game and the Skills Competition are being shown on ESPN in the US. ABC is showing the All-Star Game only. The NHL All-Star Game is set to start at 3pm ET / 2pm CT / 12pm PT on Saturday afternoon. Watch 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend without cable: If you haven't got ESPN or ABC on cable, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes one of them. ESPN Plus, which replaced NHL.tv last year, is the cheapest and most obvious place to start. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. Alternatively, Sling TV is an OTT service that's especially good for NHL fans. The Sling Orange package offers ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and TBS in most major markets, thereby covering off a large number of NHL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab). NHL Network is available as part of its $11 per month Sports Extra addon.

How to watch a 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the NHL, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sportsnet is showing all of the action from the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Canada. The NHL All-Star Game will start at 3pm ET / 2pm CT / 12pm PT on Saturday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now (opens in new tab), which is set to show more than 300 NHL games this season, subject to regional blackouts. Prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you additional out-of-market games, plus WWE Network and coverage of Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League and Super League Rugby. The NHL All-Star Game is being shown live on CBC Sports, which means you can live stream it on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab) for free. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the game as you would at home.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

How to watch 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend for FREE: live stream ice hockey in Australia

(opens in new tab) NHL fans in Australia can watch the NHL All-Star Weekend on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. You can also stream the action on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. All of the action will also be shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) – new users get aFREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. The NHL All-Star Game itself is set to start at 7am AEDT first thing on Sunday morning. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend is being shown on Viaplay (opens in new tab). The NHL All-Star Game itself is set to start at 8pm GMT on Saturday night. Viaplay is the exclusive new NHL broadcaster in the UK, and you'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. In addition to up to 1,400 NHL games, the service also shows La Liga football, the United Rugby Championship, the rugby league Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

NHL All-Star Game rosters 2023

Metropolitan Division

Sidney Crosby, Penguins

Johnny Gaudreau, Blue Jackets

Kevin Hayes, Flyers

Jack Hughes, Devils

Brock Nelson, Islanders

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals

Artemi Panarin, Rangers

Andrei Svechnikov, Hurricanes

Adam Fox, Rangers

Igor Shesterkin, Rangers

Ilya Sorokin, Islanders

Atlantic Division

Aleksander Barkov, Panthers

Nikita Kucherov, Lightning

Dylan Larkin, Red Wings

Mitchell Marner, Maple Leafs

David Pastrnak, Bruins

Nick Suzuki, Canadiens

Tage Thompson, Sabres

Brady Tkachuk, Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning

Linus Ullmark, Bruins

Central Division

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild

Clayton Keller, Coyotes

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche

Jason Robertson, Stars

Vladimir Tarasenko, Blues

Seth Jones, Blackhawks

Cale Makar, Avalanche

Josh Morrissey, Jets

Connor Hellebuyck, Jets

Juuse Saros, Predators

Pacific Division

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers

Kevin Fiala, Kings

Bo Horvat, Canucks

Nazem Kadri, Flames

Connor McDavid, Oilers

Elias Pettersson, Canucks

Chandler Stephenson, Golden Knights

Troy Terry, Ducks

Erik Karlsson, Sharks

Stuart Skinner, Oilers

Logan Thompson, Golden Knights

NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2023

(Image credit: Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 2023 All-Star Skills Competition is being held on Friday, February 3, starting at 7pm ET / 6pm CT / 4pm PT. Once again, it will encompass seven events, three of which are brand new.

Splash Shot sounds like the most exciting of them all, and the recipe for a an all-out brawl on the Fort Lauderdale beach. Eight players, split into four pairings, will have to hit a series of targets in order to earn the chance to dunk their opponents.

Pitch 'n Puck sounds pretty great too, combining ice hockey and golf to create the super-sport that every kid has dreamed about at least once. Six players will be let loose on a par-4 hole featuring an island green, and will have to sink a puck. In the event of a tie, the player who hit the longest drives takes the win.

Tendy Tandem is essentially a direct replacement for Save Streak, and requires eight goalies to pair up, with one shooting and the other in net, guarding a hole (three points) and a target (two points). Standard shootout rules apply, and the duo with the most points wins.

And, of course, there are the old favorites Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, Breakaway Challenge, and Accuracy Shooting.