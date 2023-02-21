Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch Champions League online from anywhere

Watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream

You can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on CBS and Paramount Plus in the US. In Canada, every Champions League game is available on DAZN. In the UK, today's match is being televised on BT Sport, while football fans in India can tune in on Sony Ten 2 or via Sony LIV. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream just below.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: match preview

European fixtures don't come much bigger than Liverpool vs Real Madrid, but in recent years this rivalry between two of the most storied teams in this competition's history has become very one-sided. Los Blancos have crushed the Reds' Champions League ambitions over three of the past five seasons, and though Liverpool are in the midst of a turbulent campaign, things haven't been looking especially rosy for Madrid of late either.

Jurgen Klopp's men may have feared the worst when the draw was made in early November. At that moment, Liverpool had already tasted defeat five times, whereas Real had lost just once in all competitions. Fast forward three months and the chasm appears to have narrowed significantly.

The Reds' stodgy midfield has been a problem all season, and Klopp's latest attempt at a fix appears to be cutting it out of the buildup process altogether. It's a back to basics move that ditches the much-maligned possession-based approach for something resembling the heavy-metal football of old, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson once again being encouraged to link up directly with Mohamed Salah and the forwards.

Meanwhile, a run of three defeats in six have put Carlo Ancelotti's men on the back foot domestically, but they’ve since strung together back-to-back victories for the first time this calendar year. However, the form and fitness of Karim Benzema, for so many years the scourge of Liverpool on big European nights, is an ongoing concern.

The Frenchman, who's only scored one goal from open play in 2023, was rested at the weekend, and the resurgence of Marco Asensio has given Ancelotti a decision to make. For the first time since he joined the club more than a decade ago, Benzema's place in the team is under threat.

Vinicius Jr. has emerged as Madrid's main man, and he seems to love playing against Liverpool. The Brazilian winger has scored three in three appearances against the Reds, including the decisive goal in last season's UCL final. Follow our guide to get a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream and watch the Champions League online from anywhere.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream UCL soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on both CBS and Paramount Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UCL season. Paramount Plus live streams every game, while select fixtures are shown on CBS. How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid without cable A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. If you sign up with the promo code ADVANCE, you can get a 30-day Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab), which would let you live stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid and the rest of the Round of 16 for nothing. The code expires on Tuesday, April 4. Alternatively, if you don't have CBS on cable, you can get the channel on a streaming-only basis via FuboTV (opens in new tab) from $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Liverpool vs Real Madrid. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT on BT Sport 1, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Champions League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch UCL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch PSG vs Bayern MunichLiverpool vs Real Madrid on streaming service DAZN. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on DAZN while abroad. (opens in new tab) Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 7am AEDT bright and early on Wednesday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 9am NZDT on Wednesday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UCL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Europa League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League online in India