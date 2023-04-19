Fleche Wallonne live stream 2023: how to watch cycling online from anywhere

Watch Fleche Wallonne 2023

You can watch La Fleche Wallonne 2023 for free on SBS On Demand in Australia this week. RTBF La Une in Belgium, Rai Play in Italy, Teledeporte in Spain, and France 3 in France are also offering free live coverage of the race. Full details on how to watch Fleche Wallonne just below. And don't forget: use a VPN watch a FREE Fleche Wallonne live stream from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Wednesday, April 19 Start time: 11.45am CEST (local) / 10.45am BST / 5.45am ET / 2.45am PT / 7.45pm AEST FREE live stream: SBS On Demand (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Fleche Wallonne 2023 preview

Final straits don't get much more sinister than the Mur de Huy, the long, steep, curving hill that marks the end of the 194.2-km route and invariably decides the winner of La Fleche Wallonne.

With five-time champion Alejandro Valverde retired, three-time winner Julian Alaphilippe injured and reigning champion Dylan Teuns completely out of sorts, the 87th edition of the race would be tinged with a genuine sense of the unknown, were it not for the superb form of that man Tadej Pogacar.

The Slovenian machine has been racking up victories and setting new standards all season, and he warmed up for the middle leg of the trio of Ardennes classics by roasting the competition in the Amstel Gold Race at the weekend.

Amongst the also-rans was Tom Pidcock, whose scintillating Strade Bianche victory last month makes him the likeliest candidate to challenge Pogi's supremacy. However, Sunday showed that he's got some ground to make up.

Benoit Cosnefroy and David Gaudu are also likely to be in the frame when the Mur de Huy swings into view, but will Pogacar already be a dot on the horizon by then? Read on as we explain how to watch a FREE 2023 Fleche Wallonne live stream from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab). We've also listed the Fleche Wallonne schedule below.

How to watch a FREE Fleche Wallonne live stream

One of the best things about La Fleche Wallonne is that it's completely free to watch in various countries around the world. For example:

Australia - SBS (opens in new tab)

Spain - Teledeporte (opens in new tab)

Belgium - RTBF La Une (opens in new tab)

Italy - Rai Play (opens in new tab)

France - France 3 (opens in new tab)

If you're from any of those countries but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free Fleche Wallonne live stream (opens in new tab) and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Fleche Wallonne 2023 from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Fleche Wallonne live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Fleche Wallonne 2023 from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

(opens in new tab)We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Fleche Wallonne 2023: live stream cycling for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cycling fans Down Under can watch La Fleche Wallonne for free on SBS Viceland (opens in new tab). Coverage begins at 9pm AEST on Wednesday evening. That means you can also live stream Fleche Wallonne coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) platform. Both SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand are also showing La Fleche Wallonne Feminine from 7.10pm. Cycling streaming service GCN+ (opens in new tab) is also showing La Fleche Wallonne in Australia. A subscription costs AU$15.99 per month or AU$64.99 for a year, but why pay when you can tune in for free? Outside Australia but want your usual coverage? Use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to watch your favourite streaming services from anywhere on the planet. Step-by-step guide below...

How to use a VPN to watch the 2023 Fleche Wallonne

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for SBS On Demand.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) for Australian citizens abroad.

2023 Fleche Wallonne live stream: how to watch cycling online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cycling fans in the UK can tune into the 2023 Fleche Wallonne on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ (opens in new tab). Live coverage begins at 12pm BST. Discovery+ and Eurosport are also showing La Fleche Wallonne Feminine from 9.55am. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like snooker and tennis, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing.

You can also live stream La Fleche Wallonne via a GCN+ (opens in new tab) subscription, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events through the year.

If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Fleche Wallonne 2023: live stream cycling in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The 2023 Fleche Wallonne is being shown on both Peacock TV and CNBC in the US, with live coverage starting at 7am ET / 4am PT bright and early on Wednesday morning. Peacock is also live streaming La Fleche Wallonne Feminine from 4.10am ET / 1.10am PT. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab) carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. (opens in new tab)

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch 2023 Fleche Wallonne: live stream cycling in Canada

(opens in new tab) Cycling fans in Canada can watch live Fleche Wallonne coverage on FloBikes (opens in new tab) from 7am ET / 4am PT on Wednesday morning. The streaming platform is also showing La Fleche Wallonne Feminine from 5.55am ET / 2.55am PT. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$200), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$17). Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch 2023 Fleche Wallonne in New Zealand