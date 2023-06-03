Epsom Derby live stream 2023: how to watch Epsom Downs FREE online today

Epsom Derby live stream 2023

You can watch today's 2023 Epsom Derby FREE on ITV, ITV4 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Full TV and streaming options below. And don't forget: use a VPN watch a FREE Epsom Derby live stream from anywhere.

What are the latest Epsom Derby odds? Auguste Rodin 5/2 – Military Order 4/1 – Passenger 9/2 – Arrest 11/2 – The Foxes 12/1 – Sprewell 12/1

Epsom Derby 2023: race preview

The Epsom Derby is the most prestigious race in Britain, a 1-mile, 4 furlongs and 10-yard battle around the climbing, dipping, twisting, horseshoe-shaped Epsom Downs Racecourse, the birthplace of thoroughbred racing.

Military Order had been the favourite for the lion's share of the £1.5 million purse before Aidan O'Brien-trained Auguste Rodin drew the lucky No.10 stall, long believed to be the ideal starting point for this race. Military Order, out of Charlie Appleby's stable and hoping to emulate his brother, the 2021 winner Adayar, will only be one box over in stall No.9.

There'll be plenty of eyes on Arrest too, which starts from stall No.13 and will be ridden by two-time Derby winner Frankie Dettori, on what's set to be his final outing here, 31 years after his first. The Frankie farewell tour has some way to go yet, but nothing's going to top a flying dismount at Epsom Downs.

It's been an uncommonly glorious week in the UK, weather-wise, so the official going is good, good to firm (in places). Just bear in mind that because of the FA Cup final, the race starts much earlier than usual.

Read on as we explain how to watch a FREE 2023 Epsom Derby live stream from anywhere with a VPN. We've also listed today's Epsom Derby schedule below.

2023 Epsom Derby schedule: races and times

(All times BST)

Saturday, June 3 2023

12.50pm - The Betfred Diomed Stakes (Group 3)

1.30pm - The Betfred Derby (Group 1)

2.10pm - The Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Group 3)

2.45pm - The Aston Martin 3 Year Old 'Dash' Handicap Stakes

3.20pm - The Aston Martin ‘Dash’ Handicap Stakes

3.55pm - The Betfred Lestor Piggott Handicap Stakes

4.30pm - The Rio Ferdinand Foundation Northern Dancer Handicap Stakes

5.05pm - The JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Stakes

FREE Epsom Derby live stream in the UK

The great news for horse racing fans is that the 2023 Epsom Derby is being shown on free-to-air TV on ITV and ITV4. ITV's coverage begins at 12.30pm BST on Saturday afternoon, with the Epsom Derby itself scheduled for 1.30pm. That means the race is also being live streamed for FREE on ITVX. Outside the UK but want your usual coverage? Use ExpressVPN to watch your favourite streaming services from anywhere on the planet. Step-by-step guide below...

How to watch Epsom Derby 2023 from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Epsom Derby live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Epsom Derby 2023 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch the 2023 Epsom Derby

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITVX for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch 2023 Epsom Derby for FREE in Ireland

The 2023 Epsom Derby is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with coverage getting underway at 1.30pm IST on Saturday afternoon, just in time for the main race itself. This means you can also live stream the Epsom Derby using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the free Epsom Derby live stream from abroad.

2023 Epsom Derby live stream: how to watch in Australia