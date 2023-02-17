NBA All-Star Weekend live stream 2023: how to watch LeBron vs Giannis and full schedule of events online from anywhere

Watch an NBA All-Star Weekend live stream

You can live stream all of the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend's major events with a free trial of Kayo Sports in Australia. In the US, the main channels you need are TNT and ESPN. You can tune in on TSN and Sportsnet in Canada, and on Sky Sports in the UK. Full details on how to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Friday, February 17 - Sunday, February 19 TV channel: TNT, ESPN, NBA TV (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | TSN (CA) Free live stream: Kayo Sports FREE trial (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

NBA All-Star Weekend 2023 preview

Nobody puts on an All-Star Weekend quite like the NBA, and this year we're in Salt Lake City, with Team LeBron set to face Team Giannis at the Utah Jazz's Vivint Arena. The headline act is just one component of a Grade A schedule that's fit to bursting, the highlights being the star-studded All-Star Celebrity Game (for the chuckles), the Rising Stars game (for the hoops nerds), and All-Star Saturday Night (the main event for many), comprising the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and prestigious Slam Dunk competition.

Fresh from setting a new NBA scoring record, King James will no doubt be the center of attention at the three-day jamboree, though his teammates for the All-Star Game are yet to be decided. That's because the draft will be held just before tip-off. As of now, all we know is that the Nuggets' Michael Malone has been assigned to coach Team LeBron, and the Celtics' Joe Mazzulla will take the reins of Team Giannis.

Because the All-Star vote concluded before the trade deadline, only three of the original five Eastern Conference starters actually play in the Eastern Conference. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were both traded from the Nets just over a week ago, though Irving's knee injury means he won't make it out onto the court at all. Steph Curry and Zion Williamson, representing the Western Conference, have also been ruled out.

The Rockets' Kenyon Martin Jr. will be one of the happiest guys out there, having been granted a temporary reprieve from fighting fires with the Rockets in order to strut his stuff in the Slam Dunk Contest, while the prospect of seeing the superhuman physique of stud NFL receiver DK Metcalf on-court in the All-Star Celebrity Game is almost as much of a selling point as the actual All-Star Game.

Read on as we explain how to get a 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the full NBA All-Star Weekend schedule and other details below.

2023 NBA All-Star Weekend events: schedule, times, TV channels

(All times ET)

Friday, February 17

2.30pm - Rising Stars Practice (NBA TV)

5.30pm - Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference (NBA TV)

7pm - NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9pm - Rising Stars Game (TNT)

Saturday, February 18

1pm - NBA All-Star Practice (NBA TV)

4pm - NBA x HBCU Classic - Southern University vs. Grambling State University (NBA TV, TNT, ESPN2)

7pm - Commissioner Adam Silver news conference (NBA TV)

8pm - All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

- Skills Challenge

- 3-Point Contest

- Slam Dunk

Sunday, February 19

1pm - NBA Legends Awards (NBA TV)

3pm - NBA G League Next Up Game (NBA TV)

6pm - All-Star Game Tip-Off Pregame Show (TNT)

7.30pm - All-Star Draft (TNT)

8.30pm - NBA ALL-STAR GAME 2023 (TNT)

How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend 2023: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) As you can see above, the biggest events of the NBA All-Star Weekend action are being shown on TNT. ESPN is showing the All-Star Celebrity Game, and several fringe events will be on NBA TV and ESPN2. If you already have access to those channels as part of your cable package, then you're good to go. Watch 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend without cable If you don't have them on cable, Sling TV is an OTT service that's perfect for NBA fans. The Sling Orange package includes TNT, ESPN and ESPN 2, with a subscription usually costing $40 per month. However, if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab). NBA TV is available as part of a $13.99 per month NBA Team Pass addon.

How to watch a 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the NBA, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you from watching a 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and are easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. (opens in new tab) And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, TSN is showing the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, with every other major event of the weekend on Sportsnet. The NBA All-Star Game itself is set to start at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT on Sunday evening. The full schedule is listed higher up on this page. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an NBA All-Star Weekend live stream. If you don't, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. An SN Now (opens in new tab) subscription costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year, and the service shows more than 300 NBA games each season, subject to regional blackouts. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you additional out-of-market games, plus WWE Network and coverage of the NHL, Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the action as you would at home.

How to watch 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend for FREE: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) NBA fans in Australia can watch every major event of the NBA All-Star Weekend on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. You can also stream the action on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. Alternatively, you can live stream everything that's being shown on ESPN on the incredible sports platform Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) – better still, new users get a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Diehard NBA fans may instead want to look at the NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which shows every single game live, and currently costs $109.99 for the rest of the season or $21.99 per month. Both packages come with a 7-day free trial. The NBA All-Star Game itself is set to start at 12.30pm AEDT on Monday afternoon. The full schedule is listed higher up this page. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Basketball fans in the UK can watch all of the major events of the NBA All-Star Weekend on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), but bear in mind that most of the action takes place very late at night. The NBA All-Star Game itself is set to start at 1.30am GMT on Sunday night/Monday morning. The full schedule is listed higher up on this page. If you want to sign up for Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Hardcore NBA fans may instead want to look at the NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which shows every single game live, and currently costs £69.99 for the rest of the season or £14.99 per month. Both packages come with a 7-day free trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NBA as if you were at home.

NBA All-Star Game rosters 2023

In a tweak to the usual format, the All-Star Draft will take place right before the All-Star Game itself. The draft begins at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Sunday, with LeBron James getting the first selection over opposing captain Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

Kyrie Irving

Donovan Mitchell

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

DeMar DeRozan

Tyrese Haliburton

Jrue Holiday

Julius Randle

Bam Adebayo

Joel Embiid

Pascal Siakam

Western Conference All-Stars

Stephen Curry

Luka Doncic

Nikola Jokic

LeBron James

Zion Williamson

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Damian Lillard

Ja Morant

Paul George

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Lauri Markkanen

Domantas Sabonis

Anthony Edwards

De'Aaron Fox

NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2023

Of course, it's not just about the All-Star Game. One of the main attractions of the weekend is All-Star Saturday Night, which tips off at 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 5pm PT on Saturday, February 18.

As ever, it will encompass three events: the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest, and the Slam Dunk.

The Skills Challenge is the first event and pits three teams of three players against each other in a three-round competition that tests their shooting, passing, and dribbling. The top two teams then face off in a half-court shot showdown.

Next is the 3-Point Contest, a two-round, timed shooting competition between eight all-stars. It's 70 seconds of mayhem for every contender, who has to rack up as many points as possible from a multitude of pre-determined shooting locations - and don't forget about those money balls.

Closing the night we have the big one, the Slam Dunk Contest, a two-round competition that will see a panel of judges rate every dunk on a scale of 6 to 10, with Trey Murphy III, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jericho Sims, and Mac McClung in the spotlight and looking to impress with some outrageous aerial maneuvers.

2023 NBA All-Star Weekend host city and venues

Salt Lake City is hosting the NBA All-Star Weekend for the second time ever, with the All-Star Game set to be played at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz.

It's also where the Rising Stars tournament and All-Star Saturday Night will play out, while the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center will host the All-Star Celebrity Game, the NBA x HBCU Classic, and the NBA G League Next Up Game.