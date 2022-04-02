Kansas vs Villanova live stream: how to watch March Madness 2022 online from anywhere

Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks take on Jay Wright's Villanova Wildcats in the first of this weekend's national semi-finals, and the big news is that the Wildcats' leading scorer, Justin Moore, is out with a torn achilles. It's advantage Jayhawks, and you can read on as we explain how to get a Kansas vs Villanova live stream and watch the March Madness Final Four 2022 online no matter where you are in the world. Don't miss the Kansas vs Villanova $10 discount on Sling for new subscribers.

Moore's absence is a huge blow for Wright, who leads the Wildcats into the Final Four for the fourth time in his 21st season in charge. But If they need a lucky charm it's the presence of Chris Arcidiacono, the younger brother of Ryan, who set up the point that secured the national championship six years ago.

The majority of the weight of expectation sits on the shoulders of the Jayhawks, the sole No.1 seed still in the tournament, though things got more than a little hairy for them against Miami in the last round.

Trailing 35–29 at the midway point, they had to dig deep to stay in with a shot of their fourth ever national championship. Ochai Agbaji was their hero on the day, but the Jayhawks won't want to rely on late rescue-acts again.

Follow our guide below to tune into a Kansas vs Villanova live stream and watch March Madness online from anywhere - including some great ways to catch all the NCAA hoops action for free online in certain countries.

How to watch Kansas vs Villanova: live stream March Madness online in the US without cable

Kansas vs Villanova is being shown on TBS, which is televising every remaining game of the tournament. Tip-off is set for 6.09pm ET / 3.09pm PT on Saturday.

How to live stream Kansas vs Villanova from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Kansas vs Villanova from anywhere





How to watch Kansas vs Villanova: live stream March Madness basketball for FREE in the UK

College basketball fans in the UK can watch Kansas vs Villanova on ESPN Player, the network giant's international streaming-only service, which is showing every single moment of March Madness. Prepare for a late night though, with tip-off scheduled for 11.09pm BST on Saturday night - remember, this is the first of two National Semifinals tonight. Both games are also being shown on BT Sport.

How to watch Kansas vs Villanova: live stream March Madness basketball for FREE in Australia

Hoops fans Down Under can watch all of the March Madness action on Fox Sports and via Foxtel, with Kansas vs Villanova set to tip off at 8.09am AEST on Sunday morning.

How to live stream Kansas vs Villanova and watch March Madness online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Kansas vs Villanova and the rest of March Madness on TSN, with tip-off set for 6.09pm ET / 3.09pm PT on Saturday.