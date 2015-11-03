How to use Twitter in Windows 10

You'll find the official Windows 10 Twitter app in the Windows Store – once you've installed it, open the app and sign into your Twitter account if prompted.

You'll also be asked if you want to share your location with Twitter – if you'd rather people didn't know where you're tweeting from, click 'No'.

You'll be greeted with your main timeline. Depending on the size of the Twitter window, the app displays a portrait-friendly view (perfect for phones or for sitting to one side of your desktop), or fills to fill the available space, which suits larger devices better.