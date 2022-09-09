How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 online – stream the epic new series now

The Rings of Power debut made us feel like Bilbo Baggins at an all-you-can-eat buffet. We were fed an epic backstory, feasted our eyes on ancient realms and citadels, and our hearts swelled as heroes set off on epic adventures. We can’t wait for another helping, and below our guide details how to watch The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 online – all you need is an Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) subscription.

*Warning – episode 1 and 2 spoilers ahead*

Release date: Thursday, September 8 at 9pm PT / Friday, September 9 at 12am ET
New episodes: every Thursday / Friday (dependent on location)
Cast: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova

Bulking out the story of Middle-earth’s Second Age, The Rings of Power introduced us to the Elven warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) as she doggedly tracked down the remaining minions of the Dark Lord Sauron.

Despite being a time of peace, we witnessed lots of portentous events. Sadoc Burrows prophesised that the “sky looks strange” before a meteor tore through the atmosphere, while Bronwyn and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) found the village of Hordern razed to the ground.

Shortly after, an Orcish creature crept out of a subterranean tunnel to retrieve a blade bearing Sauron's insignia, in a brilliant home-invasion scene straight out of a horror movie.

There are many questions episode 3 might answer: who is the “giant” with mystical powers? And what is it the Dwarf Durin IV (Owain Arthur) doesn’t want Elrond to know? Given the spectacle and drama of what’s already come, we can’t wait to find out more.

