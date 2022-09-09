How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 online – stream the epic new series now

The Rings of Power debut made us feel like Bilbo Baggins at an all-you-can-eat buffet. We were fed an epic backstory, feasted our eyes on ancient realms and citadels, and our hearts swelled as heroes set off on epic adventures. We can’t wait for another helping, and below our guide details how to watch The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 online – all you need is an Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) subscription.
*Warning – episode 1 and 2 spoilers ahead*
Release date: Thursday, September 8 at 9pm PT / Friday, September 9 at 12am ET
New episodes: every Thursday / Friday (dependent on location)
Cast: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova
Bulking out the story of Middle-earth’s Second Age, The Rings of Power introduced us to the Elven warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) as she doggedly tracked down the remaining minions of the Dark Lord Sauron.
Despite being a time of peace, we witnessed lots of portentous events. Sadoc Burrows prophesised that the “sky looks strange” before a meteor tore through the atmosphere, while Bronwyn and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) found the village of Hordern razed to the ground.
Shortly after, an Orcish creature crept out of a subterranean tunnel to retrieve a blade bearing Sauron's insignia, in a brilliant home-invasion scene straight out of a horror movie.
There are many questions episode 3 might answer: who is the “giant” with mystical powers? And what is it the Dwarf Durin IV (Owain Arthur) doesn’t want Elrond to know? Given the spectacle and drama of what’s already come, we can’t wait to find out more.
Read on below for how to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 from anywhere now.
How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 online – stream the Amazon Prime Video series today
Episode 3 lands on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) from Friday, September 8 at 12am ET in the US and Canada. Meanwhile, in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, episodes land at 5am BST / 2pm AUST / and 4pm NZST, at the same time every Friday until October 14.
However, those of you lucky enough to live on the West coast of the US or Canada can catch episodes even earlier, every Thursday from 9pm PT. A more comprehensive list of release times globally can be found here. (opens in new tab)
In even better news, for those new to the VOD service – or if you haven’t had an active account for 12 months or more – you could stream every single episode without paying a dime thanks to Amazon Prime’s 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).
And if you decide to keep it after the free trial expires, then Prime costs:
- US: $14.99 per month or $139 for the year (opens in new tab)
- UK: £7.99 per month or £79 for the year (opens in new tab)
- Canada: $9.99 per month or $99 for the year (opens in new tab)
- Australia: $6.99 per month or $59 for the year (opens in new tab)
All Amazon Prime memberships include Amazon’s VOD service, in addition to ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and their famed free delivery service.
In addition to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there are heaps more Amazon Originals to enjoy, like Paper Girls, The Boys, The Underground Railroad, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, plus award nominated movies like Sound of Metal, One Night in Miami, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.
How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power online from abroad
If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself stuck in a country where the service isn't available, or you can’t access the same library of content as provided back home, then that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.
Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.
