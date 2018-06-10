How to watch the Bethesda press conference at E3 2018

Bethesda has been giving the impression that it’s going to go big for E3 2018, with Pete Hines tweeting that he thinks this could very well be the company’s biggest ever E3 conference.

If you’re going to get people interested in your press conference then that’s definitely a good way to do it. We don’t know everything that Bethesda is planning to show this year, but we do know that its pre-E3 announcements Rage 2 and Fallout 76 will make an appearance in some way. But a “biggest ever” conference requires more than two games so what else could be in the works?

Well, Fallout 5 and Elder Scrolls 6 aren’t looking likely but we’re hoping to see some exciting Switch ports revealed if nothing else.

If Bethesda follows the same pattern it did last year we’ll be getting a look at games that will be out within a year rather than titles that are years down the line so that makes for a real immediate excitement.

Like PlayStation’s press conference, this is a late one for those that are watching from Europe. But, if you’ve got a passing interest in Fallout or Rage then you’re probably going to to find it’s worth your time.

The livestream will kick off on Sunday June 10 at 6.30pm PDT/ 2.30 am BST / 9.30 pm EDT / 11.30am (June 11) AEST.

Watch the Bethesda E3 2018 conference

Below you’ll find an embedded livestream for the Bethesda conference and alternatively you can tune in via YouTube.