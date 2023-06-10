How to watch Taylor vs Lopez live stream — start time, full card

Watch a Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream

You can watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez in the US via streaming service ESPN Plus and on Sky Sports in the UK. In Canada the fight is being shown via TSN. In Australia, it's a Main Event PPV with Kayo Sports. Full details on how to watch Taylor vs Lopez just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, June 10 2023 Start time (main card): 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST Main event time (est): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST Live stream: ESPN+ (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Main event (AUS)

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez: preview

New York's iconic Madison Square Gardens plays host to a much-anticipated title fight on Saturday, as WBO super lightweight champion Josh Taylor squares off against Teofimo Lopez.

The fight marks Taylor's first appearance in the ring since his contentious split decision win against fellow Brit Jack Catterall in February last year.

Taylor had been lined up for a rematch against Catterall back in March, and had vacated three of his four belts to try and make the fight happen, but was forced to pull out through injury.

Much to the boxing world's surprise, instead of rescheduling that fight, the 32-year-old Scot instead opted for a defensive of his one remaining belt, setting up this WBO super lightweight title fight against Lopez.

A previous undisputed lightweight champion, having claimed the scalps of Richard Comney and Vasiliy Lomachenko, Lopez is now on a mission to win back his belts after losing his titles to George Kambosos Jr back in 2020

Here's how to watch a Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream, no matter where you happen to be in the world.

Taylor vs Lopez live stream: how to watch the fight in the US

The great news for boxing fans in the US is that Taylor vs Lopez is not a pay-per-view event. The fight is being live streamed exclusively on ESPN Plus. Coverage begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday evening, with the two fighters set to enter the ring at the Ariake Arena at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.

How to watch Taylor vs Lopez: live stream in Canada

As with the US, Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez is not a PPV affair in Canada. The fight is being broadcast on TSN+, so if you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to access a Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream. The two fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

How to watch a Taylor vs Lopez live stream in the UK

Fight fans in the UK can watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Coverage begins at 1am BST. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the boxing on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV).

How to watch a Taylor vs Lopez live stream in Australia?

You can watch this title fight Down Under via Main Event PPV on Kayo Sports. The Taylor vs Lopez card is scheduled to begin at 10am AEST on Sunday, June 11, with the main event expected to start around 1pm AEST. The Taylor vs Lopez fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$29.95. (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25p/m. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.)

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez full card

Here's the official line-up for Saturday's action at Madison Square Garden in New York:

Josh Taylor (C) vs Teofimo Lopez (WBO super-lightweight title)

Xander Zayas vs Ronald Cruz (super-welterweight)

Henry Lebron vs Carlos Ramos (super-featherweight)

Jamaine Ortiz vs Humberto Galindo (lightweight)

Robson Conceicao vs Nicolas Polanco (super-featherweight)

Omar Rosario vs Jan Carlos Rivera (super-lightweight)

Damian Knyba vs Helaman Olguin (heavyweight)