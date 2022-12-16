Croatia vs Morocco live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Croatia and Morocco would much rather be playing on Sunday than Saturday. But now that they're here they might as well give it all they've got. The third-place playoff arguably means more to the Atlas Lions as a memento of their best ever World Cup showing. However, with some of their Golden Generation set to turn their backs on international football for good, Croatia will also want to sign-off on a positive note too. Here's how to watch a Croatia vs Morocco live stream in the third-place playoff of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Croatia vs Morocco live stream Dates: Saturday, 17 December Venue: Khalifa International Stadium FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

The third-place playoff can be an under-appreciated spectacle. Croatia and Morocco played out a goalless draw at the start of the tournament but, with the pressure of the last three weeks largely alleviated, the teams involved in this fixture tend to play with a far greater sense of freedom than before, and, as a result, we've been treated to more than a few goalfests over the years.

Croatia's pragmatic approach in Qatar means we haven't got to see much from their star man, Luka Modric, at what will surely be his last World Cup. Largely restricted to a workhorse role throughout the tournament, the Real Madrid midfielder will be desperate to offer a reminder of his capabilities with the ball at his feet before bowing out of international football.

Morocco have won countless admirers for the outrageous flicks, tricks and flourishes they've used to transform defense into attack, and this game gives us the chance to see one of football's most mesmerizing and bonkers tactics in action one last time. Sofyan Amrabat in full pomp never disappoints either.

Croatia vs Morocco kicks off at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan at 3pm GMT / 10am ET. Follow our guide on how to watch a Croatia vs Morocco live stream wherever you are, starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Croatia vs Morocco live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch a Croatia vs Morocco live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Croatia vs Morocco: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup knockouts is on Fox. If you have the channel on cable, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Now app to watch Croatia vs Morocco from a smart device. Kick-off is at 10am ET. Croatia vs Morocco live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries Fox and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Croatia vs Morocco live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Croatia vs Morocco live stream. Kick-off is at 10am ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Croatia vs Morocco live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Croatia vs Morocco live stream and the rest of World Cup 2022 game on SBS, which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On Demand (opens in new tab). Just be warned that Croatia vs Morocco kicks off at 2am AEDT on Saturday nihgt/Sunday morning. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS On Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Croatia vs Morocco live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Croatia vs Morocco live stream. You'll have to prepare for a brutally late night or early morning though, with kick-off set for 4am NZDT first thing on Sunday. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Croatia vs Morocco live stream kicks off at 8.30pm IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Croatia vs Morocco team news

Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic was substituted early in the second-half of their clash with Argentina with a thigh twinge, and may have to sit this one out as a result.

Morocco skipper Romain Saiss, who's been one of the standout players of the tournament, had been playing through a hamstring injury but it finally gave way against France, and he'll surely be watching this game from the dugout. Fellow defensive colleagues Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui have also been carrying injuries, and may not be risked ahead of the return of domestic football.

World Cup 2022 fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for ET. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

THIRD-PLACE PLAYOFF

Saturday, December 17

3pm - Croatia vs Morocco

2022 WORLD CUP FINAL

Sunday, December 18

3pm - Argentina vs France