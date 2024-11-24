This cheap Shark cordless vacuum deal knocks $150 off, and bundles in a vac-mop for free

Shark's Black Friday sale has been delivering strong discounts since early November, but the deals are really hotting up now. At the moment, the PowerDetect Cordless Stick Vacuum with Auto-Empty Base is discounted to $349.99 (was $499.99) and Shark is bundling in a vac-mop for free, to amp up your value for money even further.

The Black Friday deals always include strong vacuum cleaner discounts, but this particular offer lets you take care of your hard floor cleaning needs too. Shark's PowerDetect vacuum range only launched in September, but this brand is often generous with it's discounts and I'm not too surprised to see it included in the seasonal sales. The cordless vacuum model combines powerful suction with useful automation features to ensure the most efficient clean in as little time as possible.

This particular offer is on the version with the auto-empty base, which sucks all the dust from the onboard dust cup when you dock your vacuum, meaning you won't need to empty it nearly so often (it's a particularly good choice if you have allergies, because it means there are far fewer chances for whatever you've sucked up to escape back into the air). Get the full low-down in our Shark PowerDetect cordless vacuum review.

Today's best Shark cordless vacuum deal

Shark PowerDetect Cordless with Auto-Empty: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Sharkclean Plus free vac-mop with purchase

The PowerDetect is the latest addition to Shark's vacuum lineup, blending plenty of power with smart features like automatic suction adjustment based on floor type, dirt levels and more. The base automatically empties the vacuum's dust cup when docked. And because there's a vac-mop thrown in for free, you can take care of mopping your hard floors too.

The PowerDetect Cordless is Shark's newest and most advanced cordless vacuum. If you're not sure if it's quite right for you, our best Shark vacuums guide will provide more info on alternatives we also rate in this brand's lineup.

For example, if you don't need so much outright power, the Detect Pro is a strong option that has most of the same smart features as the PowerDetect. That one's also included in the Shark Black Friday sale: the Detect Pro with auto-empty base is now $279.99 (was $449.99) at Shark. No free vac-mop though.

