Hurry! iRobot's 1-day Christmas shipping ends today - save up to $645 on robot vacuums and mops

Don't mad dash to the malls if you're looking for last-minute Christmas gift ideas for the adults in your life. Stores are at their busiest right now, with everyone else doing their last-minute shopping, and it's not worth the stress.

Not when there are still so many Christmas deals to score online, and retailers and brands are offering fast shipping so you can get your haul before Christmas.

iRobot, for one, still has its 1-day shipping offer. Order by 11:59pm on December 21st on iRobot.com, and you will get your package by December 24 - just enough time for you to gift-wrap it all pretty and nice.

There is a shipping fee of $35.50 if you choose this one-day shipping option (if you want free 3-6 business day shipping, iRobot offers that as well so long as you're ok with your order arriving after Christmas), but you're still saving money because there are a lot of deals to be had on many of its popular robot vacuums and mops.

iRobot still has its holiday deals up so you can save up to $400 on robot vacuums and robot vacuum and mop combos, and up to $645 off on bundles. Next to Roomba deals, a $35.50 one-day shipping fee is small change, especially considering you don't have to fight your way through a crowded mall.

Take a look at some of the best Roomba holiday deals below.

Save up to $400 on Roomba robot vacuums and mops

iRobot Roomba j7+: was $999.99 now $699 at iRobot

$300 off - The j7+ is one of the more advanced robot vacuums with features like smart mapping, obstacle identification and avoidance, and a fully retractable mop pad. Pet owners will also appreciate the fact that it won't plow through pet accidents. And with this holiday robot vacuum deal, it's at its record low, dropping $101 lower than its previous lowest price. It's also qualified for iRobot $35.50 one-day shipping so you can get it before 12/24.

iRobot Roomba s9+: was $999.99 now $599.99 at iRobot

$400 off - This robot vacuum will handle all your day-to-day sweeping for you. The Roomba s9+, which received a 4.5 out of 5 rating in our review, is not just powerful and effective but also comes with that fancy self-emptying function. What's more, we found it offers an accurate room mapping system and efficient corner cleaning, which is something most robot vacuums are terrible at. Right now, it's $400 cheaper on iRobot and is qualified for that $35.50 one-day shipping so you can get it before 12/24.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+: was $499.99 now $319 at iRobot

$180 with code SAVINGS - This robot vacuum not only provides powerful suction to clean your floors, but it also automatically empties its bin on its own for up to 60 days. While it's one of iRobot's more affordable models, it's still excellent at cleaning and offers advanced features like smart mapping and voice control via Alexa. It's cheaper than ever now with this holiday discount. Plus, you can get it before Christmas with iRobot's $35.50 one-day shipping.

iRobot Roomba j9+: was $899.99 now $599.99 at iRobot

$300 off - This version of the Roomba j9 has most of its cleaning capabilities, it just lacks a mop for wiping hard floors. This is a shame but for $300 less than the Combo model above, this is a deal you shouldn't sniff at. Plus it still comes with the self-emptying dock which is one of iRobot's more helpful upgrades if you ask us. Opt for the one-day shipping option, and get it before Christmas.

iRobot Roomba Combo j9+: was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at iRobot

$400 off - The Combo j9+ is an excellent Roomba with impressive cleaning abilities, dirt detection so it can prioritize your dirtiest rooms, and smart scrub so that its mop can tackle hardy stains. Best of all, it has a self-emptying dock, and the dock can store up to 60 days' worth of debris and 30 days' worth of clean liquid. Right now, it's $400 cheaper on iRobot and is qualified for that $35.50 one-day shipping so you can get it before 12/24.

Save up to $645 on iRobot bundles

Robot Roomba s9+ & Braava Jet m6 bundle: was $1,499.98 now $854.98 at iRobot

$645 off - This robot vacuum and mop bundle will handle all your day-to-day sweeping and mopping for you. The Roomba s9+, which received a 4.5 out of 5 rating from us, is not just powerful and effective but also comes with that fancy self-emptying function. Meanwhile, the Braava Jet m6 is highly rated for its precise jet spray and quiet operation. With this Christmas deal, you're saving a whopping $645 and a whole lotta time and effort. It's a must-grab, especially with iRobot offering its one-day shipping option that gets these to you before Christmas Day.