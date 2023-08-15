Dyson’s Afterpay Day sale is here with AU$550 off the Gen5detect

You don’t have to wait until Afterpay Day on Thursday, August 17 to snatch up a new vacuum – Dyson’s already discounted a big range of its powerful stick vacuums, including some of the best vacuum cleaners in Australia.

Bargains include 36% off the Dyson Gen5detect Absolute, one of Dyson’s most powerful vacuum cleaners to date, as well as 42% off the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete, a lighter option that still offers high performance and incredible suction.

There’s up to AU$550 in savings to score, and while some of these are part of Dyson’s Afterpay Day sale, you don’t have to use Afterpay to snatch up these deals. Scroll down to check out the highlights:

Dyson Afterpay Day deals

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute | AU$1,549 AU$999 at Dyson (save AU$550) Making some key changes from Dyson’s V-series vacuums, the Dyson Gen5detect boasts powerful suction not seen in any Dyson vac before it. Our review found that the increased battery life and the switch from a trigger to a power button helped to make this a fantastic option… so long as you don’t mind how heavy it is. Fortunately, Dyson’s smooth, motorised vacuum heads glide easily over floors, and with 70 minutes of runtime and a replaceable battery pack, you should have few issues cleaning a large space. Plus with a AU$550 discount directly from Dyson, it’s a great chance to snatch up this powerful vacuum. This isn’t the biggest saving we’ve seen on the Gen5detect however, as it dropped to just under AU$900 for eBay Plus members in July.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute | AU$1,449 from AU$1,199 at Dyson eBay (save AU$250) To get the full 16% discount on the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute, you need to use the code HGTAUG at checkout through Dyson Australia’s eBay store. While this saving isn’t as big as the others on offer, the Dyson V15 Detect sits at the second spot on our best vacuums list thanks to its compact and lightweight design paired with its powerful, dynamic suction. It has a 0.76L canister, up to 60 minutes of runtime with swappable batteries and a versatile design so you can switch it between a stick vacuum and a handheld one.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute | AU$1,299 from AU$749 at Dyson eBay (save up to AU$550) It might be a little older now, but the Dyson V10 Cyclone still makes an appearance on our best vacuum cleaners list. Offering flexibility thanks to its design that allows it to be switched between a stick and hand vacuum, the Dyson V10 Cyclone Absolute comes with an array of accessories including a Fluffy cleaner head, crevice tool, hair screw tool and combination tool as well. For the full AU$550 saving, you’ll need to go to Dyson eBay and use the code HGTAUG at checkout, otherwise you can find this vacuum directly from Dyson for a little more at AU$799.

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$999 AU$599 at Dyson (save AU$400) Don’t want to splurge on a vacuum? The Dyson V8 is Dyson’s most affordable vacuum at this time, and there’s AU$400 off on the Absolute option directly from Dyson. With five different attachments including the Fluffy and Motorbar cleaning heads and crevice tool, you’ll be able to give your home a thorough clean without breaking the bank. Wanting to spend no more than AU$500? Dyson eBay also has the Dyson V8 Extra which comes with a different selection of attachments and has a saving of AU$310 when using the code HGTAUG at checkout – bringing it down to AU$489.

There’s some other Dyson Afterpay Day deals to score, including hair stylers and air purifiers. Check out these other offers from Dyson to snatch up ahead of Afterpay Day: