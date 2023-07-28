Quick! Dyson's most powerful stick vacuum is a massive 42% off

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute

Was: AU$1,549

Now: AU$899.10 for eBay Plus members (save AU$649.90 with code FLS10)

Overview: Having a hefty price tag is a big barrier to purchasing this vacuum, so a discount just shy of AU$650 is very welcome. Keeping in style with other Dyson vacuums, the Gen5detect offers a versatile solution for maintaining your home’s cleanliness with the option to use it as either an upright stick vacuum or as a handheld one. Additionally, while its larger size makes it heavier than other entries in Dyson’s cordless vacuum range, it packs in a larger battery, so you can keep cleaning for up to 70 minutes before it needs to be popped back on the charger. It also features Dyson's latest and most powerful motor for suction.

Key features: 0.77L dust bin, whole-machine HEPA filtration system, weighs 3.5kg, suction power up to 262 AW, 70-minute runtime, handheld and stick vacuum options, accessories include three different cleaning heads, a wall dock and the handheld nozzle attachment.

Product launched: October 13, 2022 in Australia

Price history: We have seen a discount on this vacuum as recently as July 13, where we saw it hit AU$999 across a number of retailers, including directly on Dyson. That wasn't the lowest however – back during eBay Plus Weekend, this stick vacuum got a few extra coupons, dropping its price down to just AU$924 for a short while on Dyson’s eBay store page.

Price comparison: Dyson: AU$999 | The Good Guys: AU$999 | JB Hi-Fi: AU$1,549

Reviews consensus: While initial appearances make it seem like the Dyson Gen5detect hasn’t changed much from other stick vacuums on offer from Dyson, it does make some very welcome adjustments. Instead of using a trigger to turn it on and off, it has a power button for control. Additionally, it’s also pretty quiet despite its power and size, with the Gen5detect’s auto mode performing quieter than that of the Dyson V15 Detect.

One downside is that it’s pretty heavy – while this vacuum is a standout when it comes to performance and battery life, it weighs a little more than other stick vacuums out there, including the Dyson V15 Detect and the Samsung Bespoke Jet.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a thorough vacuum cleaner. Not only will you be able to see how well you’re cleaning up, but the Dyson Gen5detect is also so powerful that it can even suck up particles as small as a virus. Plus, with the selection of cleaning heads and a whole-machine HEPA filter, you’ll be able to give your whole home a really thorough clean.

Don’t buy if: You prefer a lightweight vacuum cleaner. Weighing in at 3.5kg, it's one of the heavier stick vacuums out there, especially when compared to others in Dyson’s range. If you want something a bit lighter, the Dyson V15 Detect is a lighter option at just 3.1kg, though you will compromise ever so slightly on suction power and runtime.