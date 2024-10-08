I've tested all of the best Echo speakers on sale this Prime Day - here are the five I'd buy
Prime Day is a fantastic time to shop Echo deals on the latest models, including devices launched within the last year - here are the best of the best
Amazon's Prime Day Echo deals are a fantastic opportunity to snag big savings on some of the best smart home speakers and displays on the market. Every year, we see record low prices across a range of devices, and almost every one of Amazon's smart speakers sees a price cut on Amazon's online store – but those deals will all end at midnight on Wednesday.
Amazon Prime Day sales always bring exciting opportunities for savings, but there are some impressive options this year, including its latest speaker, the Echo Spot (was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon), at almost half its list price despite only launching during Amazon's summer deals event.
We rate devices like the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Studio among the best smart speakers you can buy, and Amazon's own sales are the best time to see discounts on its devices – and sometimes, those are even better than Black Friday deals, so don't miss out on your chance to save.
Best Echo speaker deals (US)
Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
Lowest price - More smart alarm clock than smart speaker, the Echo Spot is stylish and compact with surprisingly vibrant sound that serves as a solid revision of the original Echo Spot from 2017. When I reviewed the Amazon Echo Spot, I liked its customization features and audio quality, but felt it was a little overpriced; but while on sale, it's a bargain.
Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon
Lowest price - Amazon must have read my Amazon Echo Pop review, because since its release, this compact Alexa speaker has been halved in price during every major sale. This entry-level model is fun, stylish, and trimmed-down – perfect for rooms that don't need to be filled with sound. It's half the size of the sphere-shaped premium versions and a little basic, but at this small price, you're getting a lot of home speaker smarts and decent sound quality its size.
Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon
Lowest price - Amazon released the latest model of the Echo Dot in October 2022 and it's now on sale for less than half price its launch, which matches its lowest-ever price. It's far superior to the Echo Pop, with all the latest features such as tap gestures and temperature sensors. We rated it 4 out of 5 stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its sound quality and new features. This is one I'll regularly gift or recommend to first-time Alexa owners.
Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon
Lowest price - With its eight-inch screen and solid audio, this is my favorite kitchen smart speaker, offering solid sound quality, speedy performance, and added support for Matter. As highlighted in our Echo Show (3rd Gen) review, it offers a great screen for watching movies and TV or video calling while you cook, or for reading up on a recipe. This 43% discount is the lowest price we've seen, though it has dropped to this level before.
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
Lowest price - If the Echo Show 8 feels too large for your space, consider the 3rd Gen Echo Show 5, the newest of Amazon's five-inch screen alternatives. I use this as an office smart display so I can quickly glance across at any live notifications or weather information throughout the day. This is its lowest-ever price, though one we've seen before from Amazon during Prime Day.
Best Echo speaker deals (UK)
Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £44.99 at Amazon
Lowest price - A record low on an all-new product? Amazon, you're spoiling us. When I reviewed the Amazon Echo Spot, I enjoyed customising it to match my bedroom, and that the audio quality is decent for its size. My main criticism, however, was its price; but while on sale, it's a bargain.
Echo Pop: £44.99 now £19.99 at Amazon
An Alexa home speaker in a fun, stylish design for £20? This sale price is an absolute bargain, though it's ever-so-slightly more expensive than its lowest-ever price of £17.99. Considering that in our Amazon Echo Pop review, the only main drawback was its price, an over 50% discount on this entry-level model with stripped down features is an excellent find.
Echo Dot (5th Gen): £54.99 now £22.99 at Amazon
Amazon only released its latest Echo Dot a few years ago, and now on sale for more than half price - though it's slightly more expensive than its lowest-ever price. We already noted that this model was inexpensive in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review, so this is a great deal for an Alexa speaker with all the latest features, including tap gestures and temperature sensors.
Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was £149.99 now £94.99 at Amazon
Lowest price - Offering a sizeable eight-inch screen and decent audio chops, the third-generation Echo Show 8 is an excellent kitchen smart display. It's speedy and incredibly useful while cooking, plus comes with Matter support to boot. As highlighted in our Echo Show (3rd Gen) review, it offers a great screen for watching movies and TV or video calling, or for reading up on a recipe. This 37% discount is the lowest price we've seen.
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was £89.99 now £49.99 at Amazon
Lowest price - The Echo Show 5 is great for rooms that don't need such a large display, like offices, bedrooms of living rooms. It's got a decent enough speaker, and its five-inch screen is plenty big enough to clearly show the time, weather information, notifications and even your favourite photos. This isn't quite its lowest-ever price, which was £44.99 during Amazon's summer Prime Day deals event.
Whether you're a smart home newbie or an established automation aficianado, Amazon's smart speakers are among the best devices, offering quick and easy integration, user-friendly interfaces and a host of compatible devices.
I've been using Amazon's smart home ecosystem as my primary home automation platform for two years, broadly because it makes my life easier when it comes to testing smart home devices. You can connect a vast majority of compatible smart lights, video doorbells and the like in seconds, and Alexa's on-board intelligence is improving every day to offer new ways to control your gadgets.
If you're not sure where to start, make sure you check out our guide for how to set up an Alexa, as well as our pick of the best Alexa Skills to make the most out of your new smart speakers.
