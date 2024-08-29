Hurry, Amazon Echo smart speakers are going cheap today - starting at just £21.99

If you've been thinking about picking up an Amazon Echo smart speaker, this is the perfect time because Amazon has slashed prices across the range for a limited time. These are some of the best deals we've ever seen on Echo speakers, and many haven't been this cheap since Black Friday last year.

One of today's best offers is the Amazon Echo Pop, which is now less than half price at £21.99. You can also grab the new Amazon Echo Dot, released earlier this year, which has hit a record-low price of £62.49. You'll find a roundup of all the best deals below, or you can browse the full sale yourself.

If you're not sure which one to choose, our guide to the best Alexa speakers will help steer you in the right direction, whether your priority is price, sound quality, or size.

Today's best Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

The Echo Dot currently holds the top spot in our roundup of the best smart speakers, and this is the cheapest it's been this year. The latest model offers improved sound, new tap controls, and an added temperature sensor.

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £21.99 at Amazon

This is the best deal we've seen on the Echo Pop since April, knocking over 50% off the regular asking price. The deal applies to all four color options: charcoal, glacier white, lavender bloom, and midnight teal.

Amazon Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £62.49 at Amazon

Released this year, the Echo Spot is a smart speaker designed specifically for your bedside, and it's 22% off for a limited time. This is its cheapest ever price, and if you want a compact speaker with good sound quality and no invasive camera, it's a great option.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids: was £64.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

We gave this child-friendly smart speaker four stars out of five when we reviewed it, thanks to its entertaining features for kids and thoughtfully implemented parental controls. It's back to its lowest price this year.

For us, the Amazon Echo Dot is the best smart speaker you can buy today. When we reviewed it we were particularly impressed by the sound quality it manages to deliver despite its compact size, and just how simple it is to use, slotting seamlessly into your smart home system. See our full Amazon Echo Dot review for more details.

If you can't see exactly what you're looking for here, take a look at our complete guide to the best Amazon Echo deals and sales for August 2024, where we're rounding up the biggest savings on the full range of Echo devices.