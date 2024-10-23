The Ring Battery Doorbell drops back to its record-low Prime Day price

The brand-new Ring Battery Doorbell dropped a record-low price this past Prime Day. But don't worry if you missed it the first time as, thankfully, you get a second chance. You can now get the Ring Battery Doorbell at Amazon for $59.99 (was $99.99).

As mentioned earlier, this price matches the record-low Prime Day price. While this price popped up in the past, we can't guarantee it'll get any lower in the near future over Black Friday. If you've wanted one for a while now, you might as well get it for nearly half the price today.

Today's best Ring Battery Doorbell deal

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, the Ring Battery Doorbell is back to its lowest price ever. This affordable entry-level video doorbell covers the basics without adding complicated features. Just snap it into place outside your door. It offers live view and two-way talk through your phone and can send notifications for deliveries and motion detection. It charges using a USB-C cable, so you don't need to buy batteries. Note that you need a Ring Protect Plan to record, save, and share videos.

The Ring Battery Doorbell has been around for a couple of years now, but this is the latest version of the standard model. It now offers head-to-toe video with the new camera, which expands the point of view by 66%. You can use the live view and two-way talk to see who's at the door at any moment and interact with them using the app. While you can watch the live cam for a short while, you need a Ring Protect Plan to record, store, and share videos.

This Ring Doorbell can also send real-time alerts for deliveries and motion detection. These can show up on your phone or even through Amazon devices like the Echo Dot. Alexa can also take the wheel if you want.

The Ring Battery Doorbell is rechargeable, so you don't need to worry about buying a new battery. You can detach it from its mount to charge using the included USB-C cable and simply put it back when finished. If you need help, you can read our guide on how to set up your Ring Video Doorbell.

If you want a higher-tech doorbell, we also really liked the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus and the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro. All the best video doorbells are also fair game.