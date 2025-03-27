Our best budget video doorbell is at an even more affordable price in Amazon's Spring Sale

The best video doorbells aren't just fun for capturing funny and candid mishaps on camera, but they add an extra pair of eyes to your home security system, giving you peace of mind when you're away from home. We've reviewed countless video doorbells, and our best budget option is at an even more affordable price thanks to Amazon's Spring Sale.

In Amazon's Spring Sale US shoppers can get their hands on Arlo's second generation video doorbell for $149.99 from $99.99, saving you 33% on a more-than-satisfactory video doorbell that gets the job done. If you're a UK shopper, there's a similar deal for £119.99 down from £184.98, and though it's slightly pricier, it's a record-low deal you don't want to miss.

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K 2nd Gen and Chime 2 : was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Record-low price: Arlo's second-generation video doorbell is sleek in its design and packs a punch with its 180-degree field of view and 1:1 aspect ratio, allowing you to view the entire length of whoever is at your door. Over the past few months, this bundle deal has gone up and down between its RRP and lowest price, so it's hard to tell when it's going to shoot back up and by how much.

We praised this video doorbell for its slender and modern design and liked that it's neither bulky nor obtrusive. With its 180-degree field and two-way audio, the Arlo video doorbell assures that you can keep tabs on your home stress-free when you're away, and its Alexa compatibility means that it's easy to integrate with your other smart home components.

And it's pretty responsive, sending you a call when it detects someone at your door. From there, its two-way audio function allows you to answer the alert directly from your phone, or you can decline the call and let the person leave a message at your door. In the accompanying Arlo app, it's easy to view all of your video recordings, view all of your Arlo devices if you have more than one, and arm and disarm specific devices.

The only downside is that you'll have to sign up for its single-camera subscription service for $7.99 / £5.49 a month to take full advantage of its capabilities. However, we find that it offers basic adequate services in its free model – a win if you're just after simple features.

