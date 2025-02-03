Never miss another Amazon delivery with this cheap Ring doorbell – now down to a record-low price

Tired of missing package deliveries? Help is at hand – right now you can grab the latest Ring Battery Video Doorbell for just $59.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon. This particular model was released in August last year and includes lots of features you'd normally only expect to find on Ring's premium doorbells, including head-to-toe video footage with a 150-degree by 150-degree field of view, color night vision, and extra long battery life.

If you have a Ring Home subscription, you'll also get person notifications and package alerts, so you can rescue your deliveries before they're plundered by a porch pirate. A Ring Home plan gives you cloud video storage too, so you can check who rang your bell while you were away from home.

If you're in the UK, the same Ring Battery Video Doorbell is down to £59.99 (was £99.99). That's not quite the cheapest it's ever been (it was 99p less on Black Friday last year), but it's very close, and a great price for one of the best video doorbells you can buy.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024): was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon If you live in the UK, you can also save a huge 40% off Ring's latest fully-wireless doorbell.

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell is fully wireless, so there's no complicated setup, and you won't need to fiddle with any wires. Just attach the mounting bracket wherever you want it, then clip the doorbell into place. When you want to recharge it, the removal tool included in the box means you can easily take it down again, but any would-be thieves will be stuck.

Ring doorbells and cameras also work seamlessly with many of the best smart speakers, including Amazon Alexa devices, so you can receive notifications when a person or package arrives without having to pick up your phone.

