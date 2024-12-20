Is it Black Friday again already? Ring doorbells and cameras are going super-cheap with these secret sales

Amazon has kept it quiet, but it's offering some huge discounts on Ring video doorbells and cameras right now, with delivery in time for Christmas. The secret sale includes individual devices, but you can save even more if you opt for a bundle. For example, if you're quick, you can pick up the Ring Outdoor Camera Battery plus the Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) for just £69.99 (was £139.98) – a price I'd normally only expect to see on Black Friday or Prime Day.
I've rounded up a selection of the best deals on Ring doorbells and cameras for you below, or you can browse Amazon's full sale yourself. Can't see what you're looking for? Ring is also running a sale right now, with some devices down to half price.
Today's best Ring doorbell deals
This bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus, as well as the superb indoor cam that long held the top spot in our roundup of the best home security cameras. The pair are down to a record-low price at Amazon right now, and will arrive in time for Christmas if you order now.
This excellent home security camera is half price in Amazon's sneaky pre-Christmas sale. It has the same compact design as its predecessor, and when we reviewed it, we were impressed by its new privacy shield, which blocks audio and video, and its improved mounting system.
This isn't quite the cheapest we've ever seen this pack of two top-notch Ring cameras going for, but it's very close. It includes the super-convenient wireless outdoor camera, which you can mount anywhere you want to watch, plus the wired indoor camera, which can be mounted on a wall or ceiling, or placed on any flat surface.
If you don't mind opting for a refurbished device, you can save even more on Ring doorbells right now, with over 50% off selected models. All these doorbells have been through a a full diagnostic test, thorough cleaning and inspection and secure data wipe, and any defective parts have been replaced – and they're sold and dispatched direct by Amazon.
This is the lowest price we've seen for this feature-packed wireless video doorbell, which was great value even at full price. Our reviewer found it incredibly easy to install, and was impressed by the quality of its video footage. Connectivity proved great too, and it only needs charging once a month.
This model is a few years old now, but it's stood the test of time, and is cheaper than ever if you opt for a refurbished one. You're getting 3D motion detection, an extra-wide-angle lens, and super-handy pre-roll video, all for under £100. Check out our Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review for more details.
Ring makes some of the best video doorbells and best home security cameras around, and you don't need a subscription to use them. However, without one you'll be unable to access certain features, such as cloud video storage and the ability to receive doorbell interactions as calls to your phone.
Ring Home subscriptions start at £8 per month. For more details, take a look at our guide do I need a Ring subscription?
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology.