I want to kit out my kitchen with these Ninja Black Friday deals

Ninja has joined in on this year's Black Friday deals with a sale of its own, and I'm already daydreaming about the various ways I could upgrade my kitchen with the appliances on offer.

Unfortunately, some of the deals aren't as good as we've seen before – so hopefully, things will improve as the big day (November 24) comes around – but there are still some crackers in there. Two of my favorites are the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1, which was £249.99 but is now £138 at Ninja, and the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker, which is now £249 at Ninja instead of £349.

If you're looking for something else, then check out our Black Friday air fryer deals page, as well as our Espresso machine Black Friday deals guide.



Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Ninja deals where you are.

Today's best Ninja Black Friday deals

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1: was £249.99 now £138 at Ninja

This 5.7l 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer can help you cook delicious one-pot meals in a variety of ways, including baking, grilling, slow cooking, and steaming. For Black Friday, it's over £100 off and down to its best-ever price right now, so this is a deal you won't want to miss.

Ninja Foodi Health Grill and Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £199 at Amazon

This 10% saving isn't massive, and this Ninja gadget has been as cheap as £126 in the past, but it's a capable five-setting cooker that we thought deserved four stars in our review. Just note that it does take up a decent amount of counter space.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £166.28 at Amazon

This air fryer isn't the cheapest it has ever been (we've seen it as low as £142.99 before), but we think this is a fantastic kitchen gadget, so any deal is a good one. In our Ninja Foodi Dual Zone review we gave it five stars because it can help you cook a range of tasty meals, and it takes the guesswork out of cooking though it is quite bulky (which is to be expected from a 7.6L).

Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker: was £349 now £249 at Ninja

It might not be the season for a barbeque, but when it is this simple electric cooker can lend you a hand. You'll have the ease of cooking with a typical Ninja gadget, as well as the wood-smoked taste thanks to the integrated smoker box that can burn wood pellets. It's been £16 cheaper at Amazon before, so the deal might get better, but this is nevertheless a solid discount.

Ninja Blender with Auto-IQ: was £99 now £78 at Ninja

We love this Ninja blender, giving it four-and-a-half stars in our review. It's fast, effective, compact, and stylish, all adjectives you want to hear for a blender. The only downside is it's limited to single servings, so don't expect to produce large smoothie quantities. Also, while this is a solid saving, we have seen this blender cheaper in the past, so look out for a better deal this Black Friday.

Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle: was £99 now £78 at Amazon

£78 is a lot for a 1.7L kettle – especially when you consider it has been £9 cheaper in the past – but this isn't just your normal kettle. Rather than having a simple on or off switch, you can set the exact temperature you want your kettle to warm your water to from six presets between 60 and 100 degrees.

Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block and 14-piece knife set: was £249.99 now £199.99 at Ninja

This knife block and 14-knife set not only provides you with a wide range of kitchen knives for helping to prepare meals in Ninja gadgets, but it also has an inbuilt knife sharpener so you can keep your utensils in tip-top shape. Best of all this set comes with a 10-year guarantee that they will stay sharp, provided you follow the recommended sharpening regimen.

Ninja makes some absolutely cracking kitchen appliances.; over the years we've awarded its tech great ratings in our reviews because while it isn't always the cheapest it does deliver great results and makes cooking a lot less tedious.

Our favorite kitchen gadget to look out for, especially during Black Friday sales, is an air fryer. Depsite the name an air fryer doesn't actually fry: It's a convection oven with a really big fan in it. That fan makes it heat up very quickly, and you can get amazing results in around 20% less time and at 20% lower temperatures than with a traditional oven.

Plus, many of the Ninja air fryers aren't just an oven. They can perform a whole host of different cooking tasks making them a very handy machine. If you want to find out more about them then I'd recommend reading through our best air fryers of 2023 to get a feel for what's out there.

More of today's best Black Friday deals in the UK