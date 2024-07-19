Eve's smart weather station is now easier to control, thanks to Matter

Smart home brand Eve is relaunching its smart weather station with newfound support for the Matter standard. Known as the Eve Weather, the device features a large display that tells you the temperature outside, local humidity levels, and the day's 12-hour forecast. You’ll also know if it will be a sunny day or a cloudy one.

The inclusion of Matter allows for greater integration in a smart home environment. Eve states, “other platforms [such as Google Home] can be connected” to the device thanks to the standard and can allow your entire family to access its sensors to learn about the forecast whether they’re on an iPhone, Android, or through a voice assistant like Alexa and Siri. That's pretty handy.

(Image credit: Eve)

Moreover, the company says that “Eve Weather enables smarter automations” when connected to other devices on the Matter network. For example, you can connect a smart lamp and have it turn on when certain conditions are met, like when the outside temperature drops low. It can even turn on humidifiers, among other devices, "when needed."

Don't worry if you have the older Apple HomeKit version of the Eve Weather, either. A company representative told us that the previous generation will receive Matter support via an OTA (over-the-air) firmware update via the official app, but there is a catch.

The device must have been purchased after 2021 because that is when Eve switched over to the Thread smart home protocol for their weather station series and dropped Bluetooth Low Energy.

Returning features

Besides the Matter support, the refreshed Eve Weather appears to be exactly the same as before. It is a compact piece of tech measuring 2.1 x 2.1 x 0.6 inches (54 x 54 x 16 mm). It also has a certified water resistance rating of IPX4, allowing it to survive water splashes but not strong blasts or submersion.

This version of the Eve Weather, like its counterpart, costs $79.95. To get the most out of the gadget, you will need to own a Matter controller like the fifth-generation Echo Dot. If you don’t have one and have an iPhone, the HomeKit version of the Eve Weather is still available for purchase at the same price. You can also buy two as part of a bundle for $149.90.

We reached out to Eve to ask if they have plans to sell a bundle pack for the Matter model. The same representative from earlier told us there were "no bundle plans at the moment" while also adding that they can't imagine "many scenarios where a single household would need multiple Eve Weathers." But if things change, they'll let us know.

Be sure to check out TechRadar's roundup for the best smart home devices for 2024.