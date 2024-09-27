The Blink Mini 2 security cam drops to its lowest price ahead of Prime Day

Amazon's home security cameras are on sale ahead of next month's Prime Day with record-low prices available to all. So, instead of waiting another couple of weeks, you can now get the Blink Mini 2 at Amazon for $19.99 (was $39.99).

The Blink camera series fits well into any Alexa-based smart home. You can use it indoors out of the box or buy the outdoor adapter to use it outside for $29.98 (was $49.98).

This is the lowest price we've seen for the new Blink Mini since its launch, a deal that's even better if you want the bundle options with two or more cameras. Each one includes a mounting kit and stand, a USB cable, and a power adapter. Outdoor adapters, subscriptions, and other add-ons are sold separately.

Today's best Blink security camera deal

Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 is on sale for its cheapest price yet, and the discount extends to several bundles with the outdoor adapter and multiple cameras. It's simple to use: just plug it in to start. You can view footage live with the Blink app from a smartphone or tablet and communicate via two-way audio, even from afar. The Blink Mini 2 also works well with Alexa, so you can use voice commands to open the live view and arm or disarm the device. If you want to use the Blink Mini 2 outside, we'd recommend buying the outdoor adapter to protect it from the weather while it's also on sale.

The Blink Mini 2 plug-in security camera supports 1080p HD footage live on the Blink app straight from your smartphone. It also includes options for night view with a built-in spotlight and wider field of view. You can communicate from the camera with the two-way audio and receive real-time motion alerts based on detection settings.

It's mostly used for in-home surveillance. However, the weather-resistant outdoor adapter can change that. While it can temporarily show you footage, it can't stream it continuously or save it.

Amazon also offers an option to get a discount on the Blink Subscription Plan that saves security footage. You can save and share clips from a cloud and stream up to 90 minutes of live footage per session. However, any purchase of a Blink Mini 2 currently offers a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan. In that case, it might be better to try the subscription first before committing to it.

For more recommendations, see our list of best home security cameras. You can also compare between brands like Blink vs Ring and Blink vs Arlo.