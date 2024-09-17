Amazon's 2nd Prime Day sale is three weeks away: here are 15 deals I'd buy right now

Amazon has just announced that its second Prime Day sale will take place on October 8 and 9, which means the massive 48-hour event is just three weeks away. Dubbed 'Prime Big Deal Days,' the retailer will offer thousands of bargains on tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, clothing, TVs, vacuums, smart home devices, and more.



If you don't want to wait until October to grab a deal, Amazon has Prime-Day-like deals right now, the 15 best of which I've rounded up below. The offers I've selected below are from popular brands we typically see on sale during Prime Day, like Apple, Bissell, LG, and Amazon's own brand of smart home devices. A few favorites include Apple's 10.2 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $199, the viral Fullstar vegetable chopper on sale for $31.99, and the Echo Pop smart speaker bundled with a Sengled smart bulb for $37.98.



Below are links to Amazon's most popular sale categories, followed by today's best deals. Remember that, unlike Amazon Prime Day, today's offers don't require a Prime membership - they're for everyone.

Amazon's 15 best deals I'd buy

Renpho Smart Scale: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Renpho smart scale for just $19.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The Renpho Smart Scale can measure your weight, BMI, and body fat percentage, and the app gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale means.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $31.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for just $31.99 when you apply the additional $5 coupon at checkout. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the seven interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables in a breeze.

Amazon Echo Pop with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $59.98 now $37.98 at Amazon

Smart home bundles are usually reserved for Prime Day, but Amazon has the Echo Pop smart speaker bundled with a Sengled smart color bulb for $39.99 right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and you can control your lights with the included smart bulb.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $94.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for $54.99, thanks to today's impressive 42% discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during the July Prime Day sale.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You can get Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 - a record-low price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You can get the latest Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1 Oven: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

This is a record-low price for this five-star rated Cosori air fryer. The air fryer features a six-quart basket with nine cooking functions, including air frying, roasting, baking, broiling, dehydrating, freezing, proofing, reheating, and keeping warm - all in one handy appliance.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $169.99 now $97.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget TV, Amazon has this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $97.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Bissell Little Green Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $175.09 now $124.99 at Amazon

The Bissell carpet cleaner was a best-seller at the July Prime Day sale, and Amazon has the top-rated Pet Pro model for $124.99 - the best deal we've seen this year. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Garmin Instinct 2S: was $299 now $199 at Amazon

Amazon has the rugged Garmin Instinct 2S on sale for its lowest price ever. The smaller sibling to the Garmin Instinct 2, the 2S offers the same performance but with less real estate. It has everything you need in a companion for extreme sports, including shock and thermal resistance, ultra-long battery life, and GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo navigation systems.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Amazon

Apple's 10.2 iPad is back down to a record-low price of $199. The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work, or playing basic games, this can do it without issue. When it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Vacuum and Mop: was $499.99 now $319.90 at Amazon

The top-rated Tineco Floor One S5 mops and vacuums simultaneously and features smart technology for detecting dirt and adjusting settings for optimal cleaning. Today's 36% discount from Amazon brings the price down to a record low.

Roborock Qrevo S Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

The Roborock Qrevo S not only delivers impressive suction, but the robot vacuum also includes liftable dual spinning mops to erase stains. You'll also get a multifunctional dock that empties the robot, cleans it, and self-refills for mopping. Today's deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon

Amazon has LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

