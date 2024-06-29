Amazon kicks off Prime Day early with a whopping 60% off the Blink Outdoor 4

Ahead of what promises to be the biggest and best Prime Day to date, Amazon is delivering a range of early deals across their technology products, including one of the best home security cameras. So, if you want a great starter bundle, you can get the Blink Outdoor 4 at Amazon for $132.99 (was $339.99).

As one of the best battery-powered outdoor security cameras on the market, the 4th generation of the Blink Outdoor is discounted by a truly whopping $207. That's a 60% reduction and the lowest-ever price ever for this set of four cameras.

This deal is only for Amazon Prime members, so non-subscribers won't be able to take advantage. If you like the look of the Blink Outdoor 4, then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to get access to this deal and every other offer that launches when Prime Day starts on July 16.

Today's best Blink Security Camera deal

Blink Outdoor 4: was $339.99 now $132.99 at Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 Smart Security Camera is battery-operated and promises a substantial two-year battery life. Full HD footage is recorded at any time of the day, giving great video quality every time. Two-way audio, enhanced motion detection, and an Alexa-compatible system are some of the other features of this excellent budget-friendly bundle that comes with four cameras to get your home security system up and running.

The Blink Outdoor 4 wireless smart security camera was already one of the most affordable battery-powered options on the market. Thanks to this latest deal, it now seems almost ludicrous to not take Amazon up on the offer.

Full HD video recording at all times of the day and staggeringly good battery life mean the Blink Outdoor delivers on every meaningful front. With just two regular AA batteries, Blink promises these will last up to two years. Unbelievable.

Footage is recorded when motion is detected in its 110-degree field of view, and an alert is sent to your smartphone so you can view the camera’s live feed. In our Blink Outdoor review, we found the Full HD footage to be clear - exactly what you need from security camera footage.

If you're looking for simpler video doorbells, then have a look at offerings from Arlo, Ring, Eufy, and Google in our best video doorbell list. With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching, it's also worth keeping an eye out for more deals on security camera products.