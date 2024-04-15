15 best deals from the Amazon UK sale - save on Kindle, Echo Dot, Fire TVs and more

Amazon has launched a new sale featuring several of its most popular devices, including Fire TV Sticks, Echo Dots, Fire tablets, Kindles, Echo Shows and more. I've searched through all of the offers and picked out 15 of the best deals worth buying today.

• Browse all Amazon Devices deals

Even though we're far from any major sales events, there are some genuinely good offers available that equal – or get close to – some previous record-low prices.

Take this Kindle Oasis for £159.99 (was £229.99), for example. It's the first time this price for the advanced ereader has been available to non-Prime members – and the cheapest it's been in almost two years.

Next to that are a handful of the usual products that Amazon includes in these sales. If it's smart speakers or smart displays you're after then there's the cheap and handy Echo Dot for £19.99 (was £44.99) or the Echo Show 5 for £49.99 (was £89.99). You can also find a Blink Video Doorbell for £38.99 (was £59.99) – a good buy if you need a basic budget smart doorbell.

While there are lots of good offers, some are less exciting than they seem. Take the Fire TV Sticks, for example, which have all been up to £5 cheaper in the last 30 days. These deals are still fine but it's worth waiting if you don't need one immediately - especially with Amazon Prime Day in July where we're guaranteed to see record-low prices for Amazon Prime members.

Today's 15 best Amazon Devices deals

Kindle Oasis: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-kindle-oasis-8-gb-adjustable-warm-light-waterproof-graphite%2Fdp%2FB07L5GDTYY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £229.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

This is a return to the record-low price for the Kindle Oasis - one which had only been available to Prime members in the past. Dedicated readers who want a larger 7-inch display, a thin waterproof design and dedicated page-turn buttons will want to jump on this offer for the device we awarded four stars in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-kindle-oasis-2019-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Amazon Kindle Oasis review.

Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-pop%2Fdp%2FB09WX6QD65%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £44.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? The straightforward and easy-to-use Echo Pop is back down to £19.99. It's the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now that we found was a fun (if basic) option in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/homes/smart-home/smart-speakers/amazon-echo-pop-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-dot-2022%2Fdp%2FB09B96TG33%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £54.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot has been as low as £21.99 in the past so there will be opportunities to grab it for less later in the year - especially if you're a Prime member. But, this is still a decent discount if you want to buy the smart speaker today. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-echo-dot-5th-gen" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Blink Video Doorbell: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fblink-video-doorbell-two-way-audio-hd-video-motion-and-chime-app-alerts-easy-setup-and-alexa-enabled%2Fdp%2FB08SG68DY9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £59.99 now £38.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest sale features the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for £38.99 - that's just £4 more than the record-low price from last year's Black Friday. The Blink Video Doorbell can be set up with batteries or wired, it alerts you when motion is detected, and features infrared night video and two-way audio. A good choice if you want a basic and budget smart doorbell.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-show-5-3rd-gen%2Fdp%2FB09B2R18PG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £89.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a deal on a smart home display, then the cheapest offer today at Amazon is the latest generation Echo Show 5 on sale for £49.99. That's £5 more than the record low but still a solid deal for a feature-rich smart home display that's packed with features and includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Best of all? You don't need to be a Prime member to buy it at the offer price.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Generation): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-show-8-3-generation%2Fdp%2FB0BLS36M5R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

This brand-new version of Amazon's mid-range smart home hub offers all the same useful features you'd expect but with a refreshed design and a few technical upgrades to audio quality and the camera to improve the overall experience. You can use the eight-inch HD display to make calls, watch videos, check the weather, play music, display photos and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. This offer is a return to the historic low price we first saw last month.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-show-8-2nd-generation-2021-release%2Fdp%2FB084TNK1NL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £119.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

Amazon has also dropped the older version of its handy smart screen back to its cheapest-ever price. The larger Echo Show 8 smart display features an 8-inch screen that you can use to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices through full Alexa support. That's all of the same functionality as the new version but minus the audio and camera upgrades.

Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-auto-2nd-gen%2Fdp%2FB09Y13TCNZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Add the safety and convenience of voice controls to your car with this latest iteration of the Amazon Echo Auto for its cheapest price ever. As well as playing music, checking traffic reports and making calls, the Echo Auto can also control smart devices in your home so you can turn up the heating or turn on lights so they're ready for when you get home. An aux cable and a fast in-car charger are also included.

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fall-new-echo-show-10-hd-smart-display-with-motion-and-alexa-charcoal%2Fdp%2FB084P3KP2R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £259.99 now £199.99 at Amazon

For the most hi-tech option, this Echo Show 10 has the most advanced features of Amazon's smart displays. It includes an HD screen that can rotate 360 degrees to follow you as you move, a high-res camera that has been enhanced with auto-framing, and richer audio. While it's more expensive than other models (and has been £30 cheaper in the past) we still gave it 4 stars out of 5 in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-echo-show-10-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Amazon Echo Show 10 review.

Amazon Fire 7: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-7-tablet-7-display-16-gb-2022-release%2Fdp%2FB099H8ML7D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £64.99 now £42.99 at Amazon

The cheapest Fire tablet deal in today's sale at Amazon is the Fire 7 for £42.99. That's £2 cheaper than last year's Black Friday price. The basic no-frills tablet – which we scored a respectable three stars in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-7-2022-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Amazon Fire 7 review – features a seven-inch display, 16GB of storage, and up to seven hours of battery life. It has been as low as £31.99 for Prime members in the past, but we likely won't see an offer like that ever again.

Amazon Fire HD 8: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-hd-8%2Fdp%2FB09BG9FTXP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £99.99 now £64.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is another cheap and cheerful tablet that gets the job done if you need a slate for general everyday use, media streaming and even a bit of light gaming. It's another Amazon device that's been stung by inflation-led price increases, so it's been closer to £40 in the past, but that was over a year ago so unlikely to be seen again. We found it serviceable in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-hd-8-2022" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Amazon Fire HD 8 review so it's an OK enough buy at this price for those that want a basic tablet with a slightly larger display.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-7-kids-tablet-7-display-ages-3-7-16-gb%2Fdp%2FB099HH2QD4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £114.99 now £64.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest Kids Edition tablet is the Fire 7 and it's now on sale for £64.99 - that's £20 more than the lowest price ever. We said in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-7-kids-edition" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Fire 7 Kids Edition review that it's one of the best devices for small hands and surprisingly capable for the cost. It features up to 10 hours of battery life and includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Kindle Paperwhite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fkindle-paperwhite-16-gb-now-with-a-68-display-and-adjustable-warm-light-denim%2Fdp%2FB095J41W29%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

There was a time when you could get the Kindle Paperwhite for under £100. Unfortunately, that's not the case any more outside of limited Prime member-only deals. Still, this is a decent-enough price and one of the better offers for the popular ereader I've seen outside of the major sales. We found in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-kindle-paperwhite-2021-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 10-week battery life, glare-free 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-32-2-series-720p-hd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6SXQKZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £249.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest round of device deals also includes Fire TVs, like this 32-inch display on sale for £159.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. A bargain if you need a TV for a smaller room like the bedroom or kitchen.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB09N6YL3Y4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £549.99 now £369.99 at Amazon

An extremely popular invite-only deal at Amazon over Black Friday dropped this TV to £149 but there's no chance of that coming back soon. For now, then, this is a good price outside of that extreme scenario. The picture quality on this 55-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away.