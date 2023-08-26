Don't wait for Labor Day - Samsung is offering up to $1,200 off major appliances

One of the best online retailers for appliances has already launched its Labor Day sales ahead of the big day itself this week. We're, of course, talking about Samsung, which currently has a huge range of appliances, big and small, with discounts of up to $1,200 off refrigerators, ranges, washers, and plenty more categories.

A couple of highlights include bundle savings of up to $475 (particularly good if you're refitting your whole kitchen), fantastic discounts on the brand's vacuum cleaners, and hundreds of eco-friendly major appliances at close to record-low prices. We've rounded up a summary of the sale and picked out a few of the best deals in the Samsung Labor Day appliance sale just below.

As with other retailers, notably Best Buy, Samsung has started its Labor Day sales well ahead of September 4th to give potential customers plenty of time to weigh up their purchases. Helping offset the cost today are a range of excellent free shipping and financing options, both of which can be handy for major appliances.

For more great discounts today, head on over to our main Labor Day appliance sales page, which features other retailers. Alternatively, check out the latest Samsung promo codes for even more ways to save.

Samsung Labor Day deals on appliances

Samsung Labor Day appliance bundle savings: up to $475 off

Looking to re-fit your whole kitchen? Samsung has a great build-your-own bundle offer for Labor Day that could get you up to $475 off when you purchase four or more appliances. This particular saving is in addition to the already excellent range of standalone discounts that you'll find on major appliances in the Samsung Labor Day sale.

Bespoke refrigerator: save up to $1,200 on Bespoke refrigerators

You can save up to $1,200 on Samsung's best-selling BeSpoke refrigerators, which matches the discounts we've seen on other major sales events. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Today's offer shaves over $1,000 off the final cost, plus you'll receive free shipping and installation.

Bespoke Ranges: save up to $615 on electric and gas cookers

And, it's not just refrigerators you'll find on sale at Samsung ahead of Labor Day - the official store also has some great discounts on ranges. As with other appliance categories, bespoke options are available here in a range of range types. Gas, electric, and even ranges with built-in air fryers are available with massive discounts of up to $615 today.

Bespoke Over-the-Range Microwave: was $579 now $379 at Samsung

If you're looking for a high-end microwave that also matches your kitchen decor, Samsung's Bespoke over-the-range microwave is marked down to $349 thanks to today's $200 discount. The large 2.1 cu ft microwave features easy glass touch controls, automatically adjust cooking time for optimal results and is available in several complementary colors.

Bespoke Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer bundle: was $2,900 now $1,798 at Samsung

You can get a massive $1,300 discount on Samsung's Bespoke front-load washer and electric dryer, which offers one of the best prices we've seen all year. The stylish washer (5.3 cu. ft) and dryer (7.6 cu. ft.) include smart functions so you can control your appliance from anywhere with the compatible Samsung app which allows you to do a full wash in 28 minutes.