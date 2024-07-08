The Blink Video Doorbell is at its lowest-ever price in an early Amazon Prime Day deal

With only a week to go until the big day, Prime Day deals are heating up massively right now. For instance, today, you can buy a Blink Video Doorbell + Blink Outdoor Camera for £54.99 (was £149.98) at Amazon.

As you’d expect at this price, this is the lowest we’ve ever seen the bundle go. It’s a Prime exclusive so you need an Amazon Prime membership to buy it, but with this kind of discount, you might as well sign up for Amazon Prime for a month or get the 30-day free trial as you’ll still be saving plenty.

Blink makes some of the best home security cameras out there so you’re in safe hands with this exceptional bargain. You can even add up to four cameras if you want with considerable savings across the board of up to £200.

Today’s best Blink camera deal

Blink Video Doorbell + Blink Outdoor Camera: was £149.98 now £54.99 at Amazon

This ideal starter kit for keeping you safer at home is now down to a record-low price ahead of Prime Day. The bundle comes with the Blink Outdoor, a wire-free battery-powered HD security camera so you can keep an eye on things outside, plus a Blink Video Doorbell that provides alerts any time someone calls around. Both work day and night and set up only takes a few minutes. You’d normally expect to buy just one of these units at this price so it’s a fantastic deal if you have Amazon Prime.

Blink is a name often mentioned to anyone seeking one of the best home security cameras although you won’t see it in our roundup of the best video doorbells. That isn’t to say it’s not worth checking out, especially at this price.

The Blink Video Doorbell is simpler and smaller than a Ring doorbell but still offers two-way audio, HD video, motion detection, and Alexa connectivity so you’re all set with the essentials.

In our Blink Outdoor review, we appreciated that it’s easy to use, has an impressive two-year battery life and provides clear video quality at a highly affordable price. The only downside is there’s no person detection.

If you’re keen to keep costs down, you’ll be delighted with how much the Blink Video Doorbell and Blink Outdoor Camera can provide for very little. If you want to add an extra camera, you can do so from £19 which isn’t bad at all.

Of course, there are other home security camera deals going on if you want to look for something else. There are plenty of Ring video doorbell deals around too if you’d prefer to stick with the bigger household name.

