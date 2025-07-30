I snapped up the Dreame Hair Gleam during Prime Day – here's why you should too now that it’s back to its discounted price of AU$79

A hair dryer is a bathroom necessity, not only for those with long and luscious locks, but even the short-haired population, which includes myself. Yes, I, a man, feel no embarrassment in admitting I use a hair dryer on a daily basis. Not only does it cut down drying time, but it helps with styling – and rubbing a towel vigorously over shorter hair can one day lead to hair loss, which I’m not about.

You might not see the need of grabbing one of the most feature packed hair dryers if you’re not the type to do much styling, and just want something to dry your hair quickly – but when you consider the Dreame Hair Gleam can do both incredibly well, and it’s affordable to boot, it’s hard to ignore.

Right now, the Dreame Hair Gleam can be scored for only AU$79, a substantial 53% discount from its already attractive base price of AU$169. It’s the exact same low price that convinced me to buy one during the Amazon Prime Day sales in mid July, and given that it’s already proven to be a reliable piece of kit in my home, I can confidently recommend it at this even more accessible price.

Save AU$90 Dreame Hair Gleam: was AU$169 now AU$79 at Amazon The Dreame Hair Gleam has a powerful motor capable of 110,000 RPM with an airflow speed of 65m/s. The tool promises quick drying in a matter of three minutes, with the hair dryer made even more attractive by its considerably light weight (330g) and 57° Celsius maximum temperature. Both Pink and Grey models are discounted.

In our Dreame Hair Gleam review, we awarded the dryer four stars for its compact design, powerful airflow and dual speeds across four different modes, though we did note that the controls aren’t particularly intuitive mid-style – although personally, I’ve not encountered any major issues – and that there’s no diffuser. If you’ve got short hair like me, this isn’t a dealbreaker either.

The review also noted that its internal fan isn’t in the best spot – while being placed in the handle prevents hair from being sucked in (to an extent), your hand can still cover it, which may prove tedious.

It actually received a slightly better score than what's currently listed as the best budget option among the best hair dryers, the Hot Tools Pro Signature Salon Ionic, which received three and a half stars, losing marks for its non-premium feeling, non-removable filter and short cable length.

So even though the Dreame Hair Gleam is not technically listed as TechRadar's favourite budget hair dryer, it’s still worth considering among the best for its impressive review score (and my personal seal of approval).