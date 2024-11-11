Dyson's new Supersonic Nural blew us away and it gets its first discount ahead of Black Friday

With Click Frenzy and Black Friday on the horizon, it’s safe to expect deals here, there and everywhere across a wide range of consumer tech. Today, one of the best discounts we’ve spotted is on Dyson’s high-tech Supersonic Nural hair dryer, which has received an AU$170 price drop directly from the maker.

Dyson, a company widely known for making some of the best vacuums and the best fans on the market, is also a big player in the hair-dryer space. The Supersonic Nural in particular is our favourite premium hair dryer on our list of the best hair dryers, and this year the gadget was the recipient of TechRadar’s Home Tech of the Year award. It truly blew us away and although it’s quite expensive, the Supersonic Nural is a very powerful hairdressing tool that’s ideal for fast drying without heat damage.

Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer: was AU $749 now AU $579 at Dyson Save AU$170

With other retailers offering competitive pricing, Dyson has matched the price making this offer on its latest and arguably best hair dryer one heck of a purchase. With a saving of AU$170, you get a hair dryer with a plethora of sensors that make sure your scalp remains healthy, automatically adjusting heat and airflow depending on how far away the dryer is from your head. You also get a bunch of magnetic attachments for a styled blow dry too. Available in blue/orange and ceramic/orange via the same listing.

In our Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer review, we praised the gadget for how quickly and effectively it was able to dry a head of hair, with an innovative scalp protecting mode and a lightweight design. When you put the hair dryer down, the device drops to a low-power mode, producing less noise, saving energy and reducing the risk of heat damage. We also loved the five attachments that are purpose-built for different hair types, and each one fits magnetically onto the wand to making the whole package really easy to use.

Though the hair dryer received a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval, we did note that it has quite a short handle and its capabilities as a hair dryer may be a bit overkill for many users. Obviously we also weren’t too thrilled about the high price, but this deal alleviates that criticism nicely.

Just keep in mind that we may yet see an even cheaper deal during the gigantic Black Friday sales event at the end of the month. While this appears to be the cheapest listing online in Australia for the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer at the time of writing, it’s uncertain how long this deal will last or if another retailer will swoop in with a lower price.