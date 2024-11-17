You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little at $89.99 this Black Friday

Do you like the idea of getting an incredible Samsung Galaxy Watch for just under $90? You and me both. For a limited time only, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Samsung for as little as $89.99 (was $299.99). The deal comes from the combination of a $60 discount and an extra discount of up to $150 when you trade in an eligible smartwatch.

With early Black Friday deals popping up everywhere, Samsung is also getting in on the act - and we're loving it with offers like this on its top tech. For the trade-in, Samsung will accept a range of Samsung, Apple, Fitbit and Garmin wearables as long as it's on the eligible devices list, with the biggest $150 saving given for everything from the Watch 3 to the Watch 6.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $89.99 at Samsung Samsung's flagship smartwatch with some clever AI-powered features thanks to the performance-enhancing Exynos chip can now be picked up for as little as $89.99 with the combination of a discount and trade-in offer for Black Friday. Health and fitness tracking is guaranteed, alongside other standard smartwatch features such as notifications, alarms and Samsung Pay. What a time to upgrade.

We gave this smartwatch a solid four out of five stars in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review. We were particularly positive about the improved performance and AI-powered wellness features, including the new BioActive Sensor stack. If you've already got a Samsung phone then this is a great option as it'll pair easily, although it'll work with any Android phone. Check out the Samsung Black Friday deals for other device offers available now.

The smartwatch has a slick AMOLED display and a newer, more powerful Exynos chip than its predecessor, which keeps everything moving smoothly. It also includes the ability to track and monitor things like heart rate and sleep. If you're interested in AI features then you'll love the ability to compare current workouts with previous ones.

