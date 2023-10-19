There might soon be a fix for the Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2's annoying display bug

It looks like more of Apple's new devices are experiencing bugs, with Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users reporting that the screens experience flickering issues when set to Always-On.

While we were lucky enough to not be affected when testing the devices out for our Apple Watch Series 9 review and our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, many users have taken to social media and official Apple Support forums to report the screen flickering bug. They’ve also reported that complications occasionally flash pink for seemingly no reason.

Thankfully it sounds like a fix is on the way – and best of all it shouldn’t require you to send your new smartwatch off to get its hardware replaced.

That’s because – according to a leaked internal memo shared by MacRumors – Apple is seemingly developing a fix that it will roll out via a watchOS software update. The memo reportedly instructs service providers to not attempt to repair affected hardware. Instead, Apple says they should encourage customers who own affected devices to keep their smartwatch up to date with the latest Apple Watch software.

Want a fix today?

The Apple Watch 9 is having some screen problems (Image credit: Apple)

Hopefully, this Apple Watch patch will roll out soon to Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 devices, but if you can’t wait, there is an immediate short-term fix: you need to turn off the Always-On setting.

Once this feature is switched off, it appears that Apple Watch users no longer have screen-flickering problems. That said, turning it off comes with the downside of not being able to benefit from the aesthetics and usefulness of having your Apple Watch always showing the time.

We imagine a proper solution should roll out fairly swiftly, given Apple’s track record. Less than a week after identifying an iPhone 15 Pro overheating issue, Apple released a software patch that fixed the problem with zero downsides to performance.