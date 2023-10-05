Apple rolls out iOS 17 update to fix iPhone 15 Pro overheating and says it won't impact performance

Apple has released an iOS 17 update that should address the overheating bug that’s been plaguing its new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices.

While we didn’t notice these issues in our iPhone 15 Pro review or iPhone 15 Pro Max review, a number of users have reported that their new phones were getting unusually hot for seemingly no reason.

Apple admitted there was an overheating problem at the end of September, and it's now rolled out an update – named iOS 17.0.3 – which “addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected” according to its patch notes.

The good news is that this patch doesn't appear to impact performance. Before releasing the update Apple explained that it would not lower the performance of the A17 Pro chip with its fix – which was something many believed it would have to do in order to solve the overheating bug – and it has seemingly stuck to its word.

If you have an iPhone 15 Pro model we’d recommend updating to iOS 17.0.3 when you can. If you have Automatic Updates turned on then your device should have been fixed already, but to perform a manual update (or to check if your phone has indeed been updated) you need to go to your iPhone 15 Pro’s Settings app. Go into the General tab, then tap on Software Update to see if an update is waiting for you, and to see which iOS 17 version you’re currently running.

Problem solved?

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

When Apple acknowledged the overheating bug it explained that there are three reasons why users’ iPhone 15 Pros are feeling excessively warm.

The first is that the iPhone 15 Pro runs a little hot in the first few days after it has been set up or restored because of increased background activity. The second was the iOS 17 bug that's now been patched with update 17.0.3.

Third, Apple explained that some third-party apps have received recent updates that are “causing them to overload the system.” Three apps mentioned by name are Instagram, Uber, and Asphalt 9: Legends, though other software may be causing trouble as well. Based on Apple’s statements it's unclear if iOS 17.0.3 will solve the overloading problem these apps are causing, or if users still have to wait for individual app updates.

If you regularly use Instagram, Uber, and Asphalt 9: Legends you might still want to watch out for your iPhone 15 Pro getting hot, and be on the lookout for updates to these apps in the App Store.