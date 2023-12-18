The Garmin Venu 2 is Garmin's best watch ever, and these huge discounts make it a better deal than an Apple Watch right now

If you're looking for a cheap fitness tracker or smartwatch to better monitor your workouts, track your sleep, and keep an eye on your overall health and fitness, you can't do much better than this Garmin Venu 2 deal.

Despite its age, the Garmin Venu 2 currently sits at the top of our best Garmin watch list. It's a phenomenal, five-star watch and a great buy even at its full price of $399.99 or £349.99. However, right now it's down 37% in the US, $250.57 at Amazon, and 30% in the UK, at £257.99 at Amazon.

These are terrific discounts on a phenomenal watch, and well worth considering if you or someone you know is planning on picking up a new running watch in 2024.

Check out the deal in full below, and if you're looking for more of the best present suggestions ahead of the big day, look at our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK. These guides are packed with more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas.

Garmin Venu 2 GPS smartwatch:

US: was $399 now $250.57 at Amazon

UK: was £368.99 now £257.99 at Amazon

Garmin's best-ever-scoring all-rounder smartwatch may soon be superseded by its sequel, the Venu 3, but at the price of an Apple Watch SE, you gain a glut of highly advanced GPS tools, amazing workout tracking, a great-looking AMOLED screen, and outstanding health metrics. Save 37% in the US and 30% in the UK on a top-tier Garmin.

Why is this a good deal?

Even though the Garmin Venu 3 is out now and getting rave reviews (including 4.5 stars from us) we gave the Venu 2 the full five stars, citing it as the perfect all-round smartwatch with outstanding fitness metrics. In our review, we said it's great as it "balances advanced workout tracking tools with essential everyday apps to create a smartwatch for all occasions".

If you enjoy running, cycling, swimming, or other outdoor pursuits but still want a useful smartwatch with notifications, calls, and a third-party app store, this is the watch for you.

At this price, it's better value than even the best Apple Watch. I've been reviewing fitness technology for years, and I firmly believe if someone was looking to, for example, get into running or cycling in 2024, they would be hard-pressed to pick up a better watch for the money than this.

