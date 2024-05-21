Smartwatches are taking over the Memorial Day sales - here are three deals I'd buy

With Memorial Day 2024 approaching, a number of retailers have already kick-started their sales ahead of the big day itself. While these offers won't be available after the weekend, it's not too late to take advantage of the best deals across tech - including offers on the best smartwatches.

Depending on what you're looking for, there's a smartwatch out there for everyone. But, three smartwatch deals have made the list for a reason, whether they're at their lowest price yet like our highly rated Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, or they make great fitness trackers like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Similar to our top running headphone Memorial Day deals, choosing the right smartwatch requires much thought. Hopefully our list below makes your job a lot easier though - and you can snag a great smartwatch to accompany your headphones while you run or for casual everyday use.

Best smartwatch Memorial Day deals

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Lowest price: Although it's lowest price is still an investment, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro will take you a long way if you want to track different sporting modes. For a more advanced Garmin watch, it packs a more robust design with a thicker case and improved waterproofing - ideal for both pool and open water swimming. If you're after a watch to cater to outdoor use, it's a great watch for getting activity-specific metrics from running, golfing, skiing, and surfing - with a 22-day battery life that can endure your long nature trips. Read our full Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar review

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $329.99 now $269.99 at Amazon

Just $10 over its lowest price ever, the Galaxy Watch 6 has all the basics for tracking sleep, running, and everyday activities - suitable for both beginners and advanced users alike. It's a great smartwatch if you want to keep tabs on your sleep habits, showing you everything from sleep score to sleep coaching directly from the watch face. We can't forget to mention its helpful running features and its ability to automatically log a run, so you can start your run without having to press any buttons. Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review

Apple Watch Series 7: was $529.00 now $249.99 at Woot!

Same for the Apple Watch Series 7, it's a pretty good fitness companion smartwatch, packing a range of GPS sensors, heart rate monitoring, and ECG and SpO2 tracking. But fitness aside, it's still a good option for everyday use. In our review, we praised the watch for how well its screen responded to touch, gliding nicely from page-to-page and responding quickly when tapping through apps. If you have an iPhone, the watch is a great companion to your phone's services, synergising notifications and mirroring things like flight mode and call features. Read our full Apple Watch Series 7 review