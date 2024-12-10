Save up to $460 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra with this mega trade-in deal

Most of us have phones, tablets, smartwatches or more old tech gathering dust at home. Why not put them to good use with this latest deal from Samsung? By trading in a compatible device, you could now bag the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for as little as $189.99 (was $649.99).

The $160 flat discount and trade-in rebate of up to $300 make this a very tempting offer indeed. By way of example, if you have a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or Watch 6 Classic you get the full $300 rebate, but even handing over older devices gets you at least $150 off. As one of the best smartwatches around, you can also rest assured that you're getting some of the best tech in the world right now.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now from $189.99 with a trade-in at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is down to its lowest price thanks to a generous discount and up to $300 trade-in rebate. It boasts on-board GPS for tracking runs, bike rides, and walks, plus all the tracking and health data you could ever want. This incredible smartwatch also has a durable titanium design built for withstanding rainy or dusty conditions and even ocean swimming.

This watch has all the standard health and fitness tracking functionality - and more. The exterior is made of titanium and is 10ATM + IP68 waterproof rated so you can take it on any adventure you can think of. Read our glowing Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review for a full breakdown of the specs and features.

We also love the built-in Quick button, which is similar to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra. It also has a fantastic 480x480 AMOLED display and up to 100 hours of battery life.

You'll benefit from the usual suite of health-tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, ECG, and even body composition. It runs Wear OS 5 replete with Samsung's own One UI Watch 6 skin, and partners with the Samsung Health app on your smartphone.

Looking for other options? Check out other alternatives in our best smartwatch buying guide, or take advantage of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal.