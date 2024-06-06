Samsung's excellent fitness smartwatch has tumbled to a new record-low price

Get a demure, stylish, and very smart Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at Amazon for a new low price of £154 (was £289). To get this best-ever deal, make sure you apply the £25 voucher before adding it to your basket.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is a great Android smartwatch thanks to its comprehensive array of fitness features and broad third-party app support. It's a sensible buy if you own a Samsung phone, too, as the devices pair together naturally and easily – and now's a great time to pick one up for such a significant discount.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was £289 now £154 at Amazon

Amazon has what we think is one of the best Galaxy smartwatches for most users for a record-low price when you apply the extra £25 off voucher. If you're into running, then you'll especially love the advanced running metrics, while Samsung phone users will find it connects seamlessly with integrated apps, especially Samsung Health. Third-party apps are abundant, too, including Whatsapp, Strava, and Spotify. Overall, it's an excellent all-around smartwatch at a fantastic low price.

You can read more about it in our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review, but a quick summary would conclude that this is perhaps the best WearOS watch TechRadar has tried.

Samsung Health provides an abundance of features that help track sleeping, running, general activity level, water consumption, and more. Meanwhile, the range of supported third-party apps – including Whatsapp, Spotify, and Strava – enables you to directly connect all of your favourite apps.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a joy to use, with buttery-smooth transitions and response times. The Exynos W930 chipset and the ability to monitor your body's muscle and fat composition are highlights. It's close to being one of the best fitness tools, thanks to sleep and exercise tracking.

As one of the best smartwatches around, the Galaxy Watch 6 is well worth the money, especially at this new record-low price. Other smartwatch deals are available and if you're more keen on getting an Apple watch, check out our best Apple Watch guide.