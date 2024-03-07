One of Samsung’s best smartwatches – the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro – is 40% off at Amazon

Smart wearables make great companion tech, and that includes the best smart watches. They can be great for extending your smartphone’s services and they sit among some of the best fitness trackers out there. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on offer at Amazon right now, a fantastic smartwatch for Samsung Galaxy phone users.

Shoppers on both sides of the pond can enjoy a great discount on a great smartwatch, which we awarded four stars in our review. On Amazon US, the 5 Pro is discounted by 40%, from $399.00 down to $237.78. On Amazon UK, the discount is smaller, but you end up at a similar price: from £274.00 down to £224.89.

Check out the deal in full below. Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best prices where you are.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Grab the US deal here

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: was $399.00 now $237.78 at Amazon

If you’re a US shopper there’s an unmissable 40% discount off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, taking it down to $237.78 from its original listing price of $399. It’s a fantastic deal - especially if you’ve been eyeing up a Galaxy smartwatch for a while.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Grab the UK deal here

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: was £274.00 now £224.89 at Amazon

Unfortunately for UK shoppers, the deal isn’t as generous as it is in the US - but a discount is a discount. You can get 18% off a respected model from Samsung, bringing the smartwatch down to £224.89 with a cut just shy of £50.

Why get this watch?

It's Samsung’s only adventure-specific watch, made to rival the best Garmin watches: in addition to its integrated GPS TracBack and a boosted battery compared to its predecessors, the 5 Pro watch packs a robust exterior, a 1.36” display screen and a raised bezel, which gives the watch added protection from impact when worn, just like a G-Shock. It’s the perfect companion for runners, cyclists, hikers and all kinds of workout and outdoors enthusiasts.

Even if you’re not the savviest when it comes to health and fitness tracking, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has all the functions you need out of a good smartwatch. It’s still a brilliant device that’s compatible with your favorite third-party apps and an overall convenient assistant for viewing notifications, answering calls, and other everyday needs.