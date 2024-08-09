Major Pixel Watch 3 leak may show off its design, key features, and strap options

With the Google Pixel Watch 3 set to be unveiled this coming Tuesday, August 13, the leaks are continuing to appear at a rapid rate – and the latest unofficial dump of images shows off the likely design, features, and strap options for the upcoming wearable.

This latest batch of images comes courtesy of regular tipster Evan Blass, and adds to what we already know about the smartwatch. It's going to be available in two sizes for the first time, and Google is apparently shrinking down the bezels, too.

One of the more interesting pictures in the collection shows what appears to be a live feed from a video doorbell, presumably one of the Google Nest doorbells – so it looks like the previous rumors about this new Pixel Watch 3 feature are accurate.

We also get a look at some of the revamped watch face options coming with the 2024 hardware upgrade, and the accompanying Wear OS 5 update: we've heard before that watch faces will support larger displays and more information, and that's evident here.

Briefs and feedback

The Pixel Watch 2 launched in October 2023 (Image credit: Google)

When the Pixel Watch 3 does arrive, we're expecting it to bring some improved health-monitoring features, including a Morning Brief feature that gives you a summary to start your day – and there's an image of it included in the leaks.

It looks very much as though real-time running metrics and feedback will be available on the Pixel Watch 3 too, and that's something else showcased in this leak. You can see stats showing a current pace and a pace target, for example.

As for the strap images, we see a few different types of band in cream, green, dark gray, red, and pink, matching up with a more detailed leak around the band options and color options that appeared at the end of last month.

We'll be covering the Google event on Tuesday live of course, and as well as the Pixel Watch 3, we're also going to get our first official look at the Google Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (the successor to the Google Pixel Fold).