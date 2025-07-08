The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a very hot property indeed, and not just among Samsung phone users; it's a super-premium fitness watch, rugged and durable, with stacks of features like full-color maps, sleep coaching, Galaxy AI and plenty more.

Right now there's an unmissable 42% discount in the UK, bringing it down from £599 to just £349 at Amazon. That's an enormous £250 off, and the cheapest it's ever been in the UK.

This is the best deal we've seen on this model, and likely the best it'll get throughout the entire Prime Day sales period, so you better move fast. This is very likely to sell out. There are also some discounts on the white and black models, but the grey has the best savings by far.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £599 now £349 at Amazon A new all-time low on the Galaxy Watch Ultra in the UK. Grab one for £349 and save an impressive £250 off the usual list price. It comes with great health and fitness tracking, a rugged titanium shell, and up to 100 hours of battery life. It's a Prime Day deal worth getting for serious fitness enthusiasts and Samsung owners alike.

As you can see, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and is a pretty formidable package even at full price.

In our Galaxy Watch Ultra review, we loved the new programmable Quick button, an extensive array of Galaxy AI-powered features, and the rugged design. It is on the chunkier side and the display isn't any bigger than a regular Galaxy Watch, but for Android (particularly Samsung users) who want a watch that can handle the great outdoors, this is the perfect companion.

You'll get a 480 x 480 AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS, water resistance (IP68), and extensive battery life. It can interface with other Samsung devices such as the Galaxy Ring, and even be used as a remote for Samsung TVs.

