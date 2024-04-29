Better than Black Friday - Apple Watch 9 plummets to record-low price at Amazon

The latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9 is back down to just $299 at Amazon today with a superb deal that matches the best we've ever seen.

The Apple Watch 9 has only been this cheap on one occasion previously, and even better still, today's deal at Amazon is available in all in-stock colors of the 41mm GPS variant (the most popular model).

At $299, it's easily one of the best Apple Watch deals this year and a great opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for a bargain price.

While the Apple Watch 9 isn't a cheap smartwatch by any stretch, the combination of a powerful chipset, excellent battery life, and huge, bright display makes it a superb choice if you want a premium model.

Alongside a bigger and brighter display, the Apple Watch 9 also features the latest S9 SiP chipset and a new double-tap feature that allows you to tap your thumb and index finger together twice to control various apps. Featuring Siri support for the first time on an Apple Watch, the Series 9 also comes loaded with WatchOS 10 for all the latest lifestyle and fitness apps, as well as handy safety features.

Head on over to our full Apple Watch 9 review for a full run-down of this latest model's features.

Apple Watch 9 deal at Amazon

Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The excellent Apple Watch 9 is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon today, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $299, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed full of the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

See more: check out all of today's Apple deals at Amazon

Check out our main Apple Watch 9 deals page for options on other variants.