Apple's best all-around smartwatch is back down to a record-low price at Amazon
Get Apple's incredible smartwatch for under $300
Apple's best all-around smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 9, is back down to a record-low of $299 on Amazon (was $399). With 25% off the normal list price, there's never been a better time to get this Series 9 smartwatch.
Apple produces some of the most iconic smartwatches on the market today, and some of the best Apple Watches are being discounted to make their prices a little more palatable. The Series 9 smartwatch is a fantastic all-rounder that delivers impressively on almost all fronts.
Today’s best Apple Watch deal
Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $299 at Amazon
The 2023-released Series 9 smartwatch is a fantastic all-rounder with a bright and powerful screen, a super-fast S9 chipset, and a tonne of new double-tap gestures. It is great to look at and a joy to use, and it is now back down to its lowest price ever.
With a respectable 4 out of 5 stars in our Apple Watch 9 review, the smartwatch is clearly very capable. The new S9 chip is super speedy with Siri and double-tap gestures, making using this smartwatch without your other hand easier than ever. When testing the device, we loved the fact that using the watch was a lot more natural and intuitive than previous models.
One of the other benefits of the Series 9 is that Siri is stored on the device, which means you don't have to share your health data with the cloud. For those who are concerned with keeping their personal data safe, this smartwatch certainly delivers.
Recent weeks have seen a number of smartwatch deals hit the internet with big reductions on a variety of devices, especially if you're prepared to trade-in an old device. With a plethora of options available, it can be hard to know where to start. Our well-researched guide of the best smartwatches is a great starting point.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.