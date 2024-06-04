Apple's best all-around smartwatch is back down to a record-low price at Amazon

Apple's best all-around smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 9, is back down to a record-low of $299 on Amazon (was $399). With 25% off the normal list price, there's never been a better time to get this Series 9 smartwatch.

Apple produces some of the most iconic smartwatches on the market today, and some of the best Apple Watches are being discounted to make their prices a little more palatable. The Series 9 smartwatch is a fantastic all-rounder that delivers impressively on almost all fronts.

Today’s best Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The 2023-released Series 9 smartwatch is a fantastic all-rounder with a bright and powerful screen, a super-fast S9 chipset, and a tonne of new double-tap gestures. It is great to look at and a joy to use, and it is now back down to its lowest price ever.

With a respectable 4 out of 5 stars in our Apple Watch 9 review, the smartwatch is clearly very capable. The new S9 chip is super speedy with Siri and double-tap gestures, making using this smartwatch without your other hand easier than ever. When testing the device, we loved the fact that using the watch was a lot more natural and intuitive than previous models.

One of the other benefits of the Series 9 is that Siri is stored on the device, which means you don't have to share your health data with the cloud. For those who are concerned with keeping their personal data safe, this smartwatch certainly delivers.

